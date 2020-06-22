2020 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Detroit Lions

Detroit finished the 2019 season with a 3-12-1 record, finishing last in the NFC North. After starting the season 2-0-1, the Lions lost 12 of their last 13 games, posting consecutive losing seasons for the first time since 2012-2013. Quarterback Matthew Stafford was playing at a high level with career bests (excluding his three-game season in 2010) in yards per attempt (8.6), touchdown percentage (6.5), and passer rating (106.0) prior to suffering a back injury in Week 9 which placed him on injured reserve. Wide receiver Kenny Golladay led the NFL in receiving touchdowns and ranked third in yards per catch, earning him a Pro Bowl appearance. Cornerback Darius Slay was also selected to the Pro Bowl but traded to the Philadelphia Eagles this offseason for third- and fifth-round draft picks in 2020. In order to fill their roster need, the Lions turned to the 2020 NFL Draft and selected cornerback Jeff Okudah from Ohio State with the third overall selection. Matt Patricia will return for his third season as the head coach.