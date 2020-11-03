Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Morning Break

Saints Morning Break for Tuesday, Nov. 3

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL

Nov 03, 2020 at 06:00 AM
New Orleans Saints

From NOLA.com
Saints' snap counts: A look at the usage of the receivers, defensive line in win over Bears
Saints trade for Kwon Alexander, send Kiko Alonso and a conditional fifth-round pick to 49ers
Saints players appreciate NFL Votes Initiative, and so should all of us

From NewOrleansSaints.com
New Orleans Saints trade for 49ers linebacker Kwon Alexander, Coach Sean Payton announces
New Orleans Saints acquire linebacker Kwon Alexander
Alvin Kamara, Wil Lutz played crucial roles in New Orleans Saints securing fourth consecutive win in overtime thriller at Chicago
New Orleans Saints Coach Sean Payton joins WWL Radio to discuss his team's Week 8 performance at Chicago
Saints Conference Call: Sean Payton
Jared Cook recaps Week 8 win vs. the Chicago Bears
C.J. Gardner-Johnson talks defensive execution vs. the Chicago Bears

Meet the Team: Kwon Alexander

Take a look at the newest addition to the New Orleans Saints roster, linebacker Kwon Alexander.

Take a look at the newest addition to the New Orleans Saints roster, linebacker Kwon Alexander.
1 / 20

Take a look at the newest addition to the New Orleans Saints roster, linebacker Kwon Alexander.

Ryan Kang/AP Images
Take a look at the newest addition to the New Orleans Saints roster, linebacker Kwon Alexander.
2 / 20

Take a look at the newest addition to the New Orleans Saints roster, linebacker Kwon Alexander.

Scott Boehm/AP Images
Take a look at the newest addition to the New Orleans Saints roster, linebacker Kwon Alexander.
3 / 20

Take a look at the newest addition to the New Orleans Saints roster, linebacker Kwon Alexander.

Ryan Kang/AP Images
Take a look at the newest addition to the New Orleans Saints roster, linebacker Kwon Alexander.
4 / 20

Take a look at the newest addition to the New Orleans Saints roster, linebacker Kwon Alexander.

Ryan Kang/AP Images
Take a look at the newest addition to the New Orleans Saints roster, linebacker Kwon Alexander.
5 / 20

Take a look at the newest addition to the New Orleans Saints roster, linebacker Kwon Alexander.

Aaron M. Sprecher/AP Images
Take a look at the newest addition to the New Orleans Saints roster, linebacker Kwon Alexander.
6 / 20

Take a look at the newest addition to the New Orleans Saints roster, linebacker Kwon Alexander.

Ryan Kang/AP Images
Take a look at the newest addition to the New Orleans Saints roster, linebacker Kwon Alexander.
7 / 20

Take a look at the newest addition to the New Orleans Saints roster, linebacker Kwon Alexander.

Ryan Kang/AP Images
Take a look at the newest addition to the New Orleans Saints roster, linebacker Kwon Alexander.
8 / 20

Take a look at the newest addition to the New Orleans Saints roster, linebacker Kwon Alexander.

Adam Hunger/AP Images
Take a look at the newest addition to the New Orleans Saints roster, linebacker Kwon Alexander.
9 / 20

Take a look at the newest addition to the New Orleans Saints roster, linebacker Kwon Alexander.

Ryan Kang/AP Images
Take a look at the newest addition to the New Orleans Saints roster, linebacker Kwon Alexander.
10 / 20

Take a look at the newest addition to the New Orleans Saints roster, linebacker Kwon Alexander.

Jeff Chiu/AP Images
Take a look at the newest addition to the New Orleans Saints roster, linebacker Kwon Alexander.
11 / 20

Take a look at the newest addition to the New Orleans Saints roster, linebacker Kwon Alexander.

Ryan Kang/AP Images
Take a look at the newest addition to the New Orleans Saints roster, linebacker Kwon Alexander.
12 / 20

Take a look at the newest addition to the New Orleans Saints roster, linebacker Kwon Alexander.

Michael Owens/AP Images
Take a look at the newest addition to the New Orleans Saints roster, linebacker Kwon Alexander.
13 / 20

Take a look at the newest addition to the New Orleans Saints roster, linebacker Kwon Alexander.

Terrell Lloyd/AP Images
Take a look at the newest addition to the New Orleans Saints roster, linebacker Kwon Alexander.
14 / 20

Take a look at the newest addition to the New Orleans Saints roster, linebacker Kwon Alexander.

Scott Boehm/AP Images
Take a look at the newest addition to the New Orleans Saints roster, linebacker Kwon Alexander.
15 / 20

Take a look at the newest addition to the New Orleans Saints roster, linebacker Kwon Alexander.

Mike McCarn/AP Images
Take a look at the newest addition to the New Orleans Saints roster, linebacker Kwon Alexander.
16 / 20

Take a look at the newest addition to the New Orleans Saints roster, linebacker Kwon Alexander.

G. Newman Lowrance/AP Images
Take a look at the newest addition to the New Orleans Saints roster, linebacker Kwon Alexander.
17 / 20

Take a look at the newest addition to the New Orleans Saints roster, linebacker Kwon Alexander.

Greg Trott/AP Images
Take a look at the newest addition to the New Orleans Saints roster, linebacker Kwon Alexander.
18 / 20

Take a look at the newest addition to the New Orleans Saints roster, linebacker Kwon Alexander.

Phelan Ebenhack/AP Images
Take a look at the newest addition to the New Orleans Saints roster, linebacker Kwon Alexander.
19 / 20

Take a look at the newest addition to the New Orleans Saints roster, linebacker Kwon Alexander.

Steve Nesius/AP Images
Take a look at the newest addition to the New Orleans Saints roster, linebacker Kwon Alexander.
20 / 20

Take a look at the newest addition to the New Orleans Saints roster, linebacker Kwon Alexander.

Jeff Chiu/AP Images

