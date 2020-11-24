Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Morning Break

Saints Morning Break for Tuesday, Nov. 24

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL

Nov 24, 2020 at 08:30 AM
New Orleans Saints

From NOLA.com
What Saints had to say after Falcons win: On Taysom Hill's 'fastball', Brees' role, more
Cameron Jordan, Saints feast on Falcons again with 8 sacks and 'supreme' confidence
Saints' snap counts: A look at general offense, secondary, rookies vs. Falcons in Week 11
Saints QB Drew Brees details injury, says that his 'body just locked up' against 49ers
Saints leapfrog Packers, Falcons back to NFC South cellar; see where things stand after Week 11
Say goodbye to 'flex' Taysom Hill: Saints QB to lose fantasy TE eligibility, ESPN says

From NewOrleansSaints.com
New Orleans Saints Coach Sean Payton joins WWL Radio to discuss dominant Week 11 performance against Atlanta Falcons
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees joins CST reporter Mike Nabors to discuss Taysom Hill's performance, Brees' injury
Saints Conference Call: Sean Payton on November 23, 2020
Saints Conference Calls: Latavius Murray on Nov. 23, 2020
Saints Conference Call: C.J. Gardner-Johnson on November 23, 2020
Calls of the Game: Saints vs. Falcons - Nov. 23, 2020

Photos: In-stadium Saints fans | Saints-Falcons Week 11 2020

New Orleans Saints
