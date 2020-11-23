New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees joins CST reporter Mike Nabors to discuss Taysom Hill's performance, Brees' injury

New Orleans Saints franchise quarterback Drew Brees joined CST's Mike Nabors on Sunday afternoon to discuss Taysom Hill's performance in the team's Week 11 win over the Atlanta Falcons and how Brees is recovering from injury.

"I thought he played great," Brees said about Hill, "I thought he managed everything about this week, about the preparation and then obviously, the way he played today, I thought it was magnificent. I felt like he was great in and out of the huddle. All-in-all, I felt like our offense had great tempo and great rhythm, and obviously, that starts at the quarterback position."

Hill, in his fourth season out of BYU, completed 18 of 23 passes for 233 yards and rushed 10 times for 51 yards and two touchdowns in the Saints' 24-9 victory over the Atlanta Falcons. It was his first NFL start at quarterback and he led the Saints (8-2) to their seventh consecutive victory.

Hill replaced Brees, who was placed on Injured Reserve last week after suffering rib injuries against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. Brees couldn't finish the 49ers game, taking himself out of the lineup at halftime.

"Things are progressing," Brees said, "I don't know how long it's going to be. I'm honestly just taking it one day at a time. Obviously, I have a great medical team that I'm getting great advice from, so there is the healing process that needs to take place, but man, my mentality is to push it as much as we can."

Brees also told Nabors the story of how Coach Sean Payton learned about Hill and his athletic ability before claiming him following training camp in 2017

"He was watching Green Bay film not looking at Taysom Hill, he was looking at a receiver," Brees said. "It just happened to be that Taysom Hill was the guy that was throwing this receiver all these balls in the preseason. It was like every time something would break down, this guy would take off and run, and make a really bad play, turn it into something really good. So, I think Sean immediately saw his talent and his (ability) for just making good things happen."