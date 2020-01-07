Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Morning Break for Tuesday, Jan. 7

A collection of headlines on the Saints and the NFL

Jan 07, 2020 at 09:04 AM
New Orleans Saints

From NOLA.com
Here's where the Saints will pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft
Saints LB coach Mike Nolan to become Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator: report
Saints sign 9 of 10 practice squad players to reserve/future deals
After gutting out the end of the season, Saints' Terron Armstead focused on recovery
These 25 Saints -- including all 3 QBs -- are entering free agency this offseason

From NewOrleansSaints.com
New Orleans Saints lean on character to process, digest difficult Wild Card playoff loss
New Orleans Saints had two chances in five-play stretch in fourth quarter to take late lead against Minnesota
Terron Armstead, "They came in with a good game plan"
A.J. Klein, "We have to move on and move forward"
Demario Davis, "You have to give them credit...they made more plays than us"

