Saints Morning Break for Tuesday, Jan. 7

From NOLA.com
Here's where the Saints will pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft
Saints LB coach Mike Nolan to become Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator: report
Saints sign 9 of 10 practice squad players to reserve/future deals
After gutting out the end of the season, Saints' Terron Armstead focused on recovery
These 25 Saints -- including all 3 QBs -- are entering free agency this offseason
From NewOrleansSaints.com
New Orleans Saints lean on character to process, digest difficult Wild Card playoff loss
New Orleans Saints had two chances in five-play stretch in fourth quarter to take late lead against Minnesota
Terron Armstead, "They came in with a good game plan"
A.J. Klein, "We have to move on and move forward"
Demario Davis, "You have to give them credit...they made more plays than us"