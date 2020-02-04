Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Morning Break for Tuesday, Feb. 4

A collection of headlines on the Saints and the NFL

Feb 04, 2020 at 08:58 AM
From NOLA.com
Here's how Sean Payton says he'll approach 2020 as he awaits Drew Brees' decision
Sean Payton has his list of Saints' roster needs -- but don't expect him to reveal too much
Kansas City Chiefs favored to win Super Bowl again; see what odds say about Saints' chances

From NewOrleansSaints.com
New Orleans Saints rank first in overall fan gameday satisfaction in NFL for unprecedented third season in a row
New Orleans Saints special teamer J.T. Gray earned All-Pro honors in 2019
Drew Brees, Alvin Kamara appear in NFL100 Super Bowl LIV Commercial, Take it to the House
Photos: Best of J.T. Gray from 2019 season

Photos: New Orleans Saints players attend NFL Honors ceremony 

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees hands out NFL Offensive Player of the Year award to wide receiver Michael Thomas in Miami, Florida.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees hands out NFL Offensive Player of the Year award to wide receiver Michael Thomas in Miami, Florida.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees hands out NFL Offensive Player of the Year award to wide receiver Michael Thomas in Miami, Florida.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees hands out NFL Offensive Player of the Year award to wide receiver Michael Thomas in Miami, Florida.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees hands out NFL Offensive Player of the Year award to wide receiver Michael Thomas in Miami, Florida.

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan and his wife Nikki on the red carpet before the 9th Annual NFL Honors at the Adrienne Arsht Center on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in Miami. (Todd Rosenberg via the AP)
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan and his wife Nikki on the red carpet before the 9th Annual NFL Honors at the Adrienne Arsht Center on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in Miami. (Todd Rosenberg via the AP)

Michael Thomas arrives at the 9th Annual NFL Honors at the Adrienne Arsht Center in Miami on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020.
Michael Thomas arrives at the 9th Annual NFL Honors at the Adrienne Arsht Center in Miami on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020.

New Orleans Saints players attend NFL Honors ceremony in Miami, Florida.
New Orleans Saints players attend NFL Honors ceremony in Miami, Florida.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees hands out NFL Offensive Player of the Year award to wide receiver Michael Thomas in Miami, Florida.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees hands out NFL Offensive Player of the Year award to wide receiver Michael Thomas in Miami, Florida.

New Orleans Saints players attend NFL Honors ceremony in Miami, Florida.
New Orleans Saints players attend NFL Honors ceremony in Miami, Florida.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees hands out NFL Offensive Player of the Year award to wide receiver Michael Thomas in Miami, Florida.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees hands out NFL Offensive Player of the Year award to wide receiver Michael Thomas in Miami, Florida.

New Orleans Saints players attend NFL Honors ceremony in Miami, Florida.
New Orleans Saints players attend NFL Honors ceremony in Miami, Florida.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees hands out NFL Offensive Player of the Year award to wide receiver Michael Thomas in Miami, Florida.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees hands out NFL Offensive Player of the Year award to wide receiver Michael Thomas in Miami, Florida.

New Orleans Saints players attend NFL Honors ceremony in Miami, Florida.
New Orleans Saints players attend NFL Honors ceremony in Miami, Florida.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees hands out NFL Offensive Player of the Year award to wide receiver Michael Thomas in Miami, Florida.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees hands out NFL Offensive Player of the Year award to wide receiver Michael Thomas in Miami, Florida.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees hands out NFL Offensive Player of the Year award to wide receiver Michael Thomas in Miami, Florida.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees hands out NFL Offensive Player of the Year award to wide receiver Michael Thomas in Miami, Florida.

New Orleans Saints players attend NFL Honors ceremony in Miami, Florida.
New Orleans Saints players attend NFL Honors ceremony in Miami, Florida.

