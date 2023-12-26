Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Morning Break for Tuesday, Dec. 26

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL

Dec 26, 2023 at 08:50 AM
New Orleans Saints

Photos: Best of Saints players' 2023 holiday community events

Check out the best photos of New Orleans Saints players making a difference in the New Orleans community during the 2023 holiday season.

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed visited at the new Boys and Girls Club location in New Orleans on Tuesday, December 19. He helped them craft holiday art, danced, and played games, and he provided dinner and Christmas gifts for each child
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed visited at the new Boys and Girls Club location in New Orleans on Tuesday, December 19. He helped them craft holiday art, danced, and played games, and he provided dinner and Christmas gifts for each child

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed visited at the new Boys and Girls Club location in New Orleans on Tuesday, December 19. He helped them craft holiday art, danced, and played games, and he provided dinner and Christmas gifts for each child
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed visited at the new Boys and Girls Club location in New Orleans on Tuesday, December 19. He helped them craft holiday art, danced, and played games, and he provided dinner and Christmas gifts for each child

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed visited at the new Boys and Girls Club location in New Orleans on Tuesday, December 19. He helped them craft holiday art, danced, and played games, and he provided dinner and Christmas gifts for each child
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed visited at the new Boys and Girls Club location in New Orleans on Tuesday, December 19. He helped them craft holiday art, danced, and played games, and he provided dinner and Christmas gifts for each child

New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu spent time on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 having dinner with 10 families from Son of a Saint, getting to know each one. He then surprised them all by fulfilling their Christmas wish lists.
New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu spent time on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 having dinner with 10 families from Son of a Saint, getting to know each one. He then surprised them all by fulfilling their Christmas wish lists.

New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu spent time on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 having dinner with 10 families from Son of a Saint, getting to know each one. He then surprised them all by fulfilling their Christmas wish lists.
New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu spent time on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 having dinner with 10 families from Son of a Saint, getting to know each one. He then surprised them all by fulfilling their Christmas wish lists.

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave teamed up with UnitedHealthcare to host a holiday toy giveaway at the Central City Senior Center on Tuesday, December 12, 2023.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave teamed up with UnitedHealthcare to host a holiday toy giveaway at the Central City Senior Center on Tuesday, December 12, 2023.

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave teamed up with UnitedHealthcare to host a holiday toy giveaway at the Central City Senior Center on Tuesday, December 12, 2023.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave teamed up with UnitedHealthcare to host a holiday toy giveaway at the Central City Senior Center on Tuesday, December 12, 2023.

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave teamed up with UnitedHealthcare to host a holiday toy giveaway at the Central City Senior Center on Tuesday, December 12, 2023.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave teamed up with UnitedHealthcare to host a holiday toy giveaway at the Central City Senior Center on Tuesday, December 12, 2023.

New Orleans Saints linebackers D'Marco Jackson and Nephi Sewell, wide receiver Keith Kirkwood, and safety Johnathan Abram visited Ochsner Children's hospital on Tuesday, December 12, 2023.
New Orleans Saints linebackers D'Marco Jackson and Nephi Sewell, wide receiver Keith Kirkwood, and safety Johnathan Abram visited Ochsner Children's hospital on Tuesday, December 12, 2023.

New Orleans Saints linebackers D'Marco Jackson and Nephi Sewell, wide receiver Keith Kirkwood, and safety Johnathan Abram visited Ochsner Children's hospital on Tuesday, December 12, 2023.
New Orleans Saints linebackers D'Marco Jackson and Nephi Sewell, wide receiver Keith Kirkwood, and safety Johnathan Abram visited Ochsner Children's hospital on Tuesday, December 12, 2023.

New Orleans Saints linebackers D'Marco Jackson and Nephi Sewell, wide receiver Keith Kirkwood, and safety Johnathan Abram visited Ochsner Children's hospital on Tuesday, December 12, 2023.
New Orleans Saints linebackers D'Marco Jackson and Nephi Sewell, wide receiver Keith Kirkwood, and safety Johnathan Abram visited Ochsner Children's hospital on Tuesday, December 12, 2023.

New Orleans Saints linebackers D'Marco Jackson and Nephi Sewell, wide receiver Keith Kirkwood, and safety Johnathan Abram visited Ochsner Children's hospital on Tuesday, December 12, 2023.
New Orleans Saints linebackers D'Marco Jackson and Nephi Sewell, wide receiver Keith Kirkwood, and safety Johnathan Abram visited Ochsner Children's hospital on Tuesday, December 12, 2023.

New Orleans Saints linebackers D'Marco Jackson and Nephi Sewell, wide receiver Keith Kirkwood, and safety Johnathan Abram visited Ochsner Children's hospital on Tuesday, December 12, 2023.
New Orleans Saints linebackers D'Marco Jackson and Nephi Sewell, wide receiver Keith Kirkwood, and safety Johnathan Abram visited Ochsner Children's hospital on Tuesday, December 12, 2023.

New Orleans Saints linebackers D'Marco Jackson and Nephi Sewell, wide receiver Keith Kirkwood, and safety Johnathan Abram visited Ochsner Children's hospital on Tuesday, December 12, 2023.
New Orleans Saints linebackers D'Marco Jackson and Nephi Sewell, wide receiver Keith Kirkwood, and safety Johnathan Abram visited Ochsner Children's hospital on Tuesday, December 12, 2023.

Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan's God Iz Love Foundation hosted a Christmas Kicks Shopping Spree at Sneaker Politics for kids from Youth Empowerment Project on Monday, December 11, 2023.
Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan's God Iz Love Foundation hosted a Christmas Kicks Shopping Spree at Sneaker Politics for kids from Youth Empowerment Project on Monday, December 11, 2023.

Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan's God Iz Love Foundation hosted a Christmas Kicks Shopping Spree at Sneaker Politics for kids from Youth Empowerment Project on Monday, December 11, 2023.
Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan's God Iz Love Foundation hosted a Christmas Kicks Shopping Spree at Sneaker Politics for kids from Youth Empowerment Project on Monday, December 11, 2023.

Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan's God Iz Love Foundation hosted a Christmas Kicks Shopping Spree at Sneaker Politics for kids from Youth Empowerment Project on Monday, December 11, 2023.
Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan's God Iz Love Foundation hosted a Christmas Kicks Shopping Spree at Sneaker Politics for kids from Youth Empowerment Project on Monday, December 11, 2023.

Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan's God Iz Love Foundation hosted a Christmas Kicks Shopping Spree at Sneaker Politics for kids from Youth Empowerment Project on Monday, December 11, 2023.
Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan's God Iz Love Foundation hosted a Christmas Kicks Shopping Spree at Sneaker Politics for kids from Youth Empowerment Project on Monday, December 11, 2023.

New Orleans Saints players Cameron Jordan, Khalen Saunders, Cesar Ruiz, and legend Michael Lewis teamed up with prominent New Orleans chefs and NOCCA students for a cooking competition featuring Dairy Max products and meals on Tuesday, December 5.
New Orleans Saints players Cameron Jordan, Khalen Saunders, Cesar Ruiz, and legend Michael Lewis teamed up with prominent New Orleans chefs and NOCCA students for a cooking competition featuring Dairy Max products and meals on Tuesday, December 5.

New Orleans Saints players Cameron Jordan, Khalen Saunders, Cesar Ruiz, and legend Michael Lewis teamed up with prominent New Orleans chefs and NOCCA students for a cooking competition featuring Dairy Max products and meals on Tuesday, December 5.
New Orleans Saints players Cameron Jordan, Khalen Saunders, Cesar Ruiz, and legend Michael Lewis teamed up with prominent New Orleans chefs and NOCCA students for a cooking competition featuring Dairy Max products and meals on Tuesday, December 5.

New Orleans Saints players Cameron Jordan, Khalen Saunders, Cesar Ruiz, and legend Michael Lewis teamed up with prominent New Orleans chefs and NOCCA students for a cooking competition featuring Dairy Max products and meals on Tuesday, December 5.
New Orleans Saints players Cameron Jordan, Khalen Saunders, Cesar Ruiz, and legend Michael Lewis teamed up with prominent New Orleans chefs and NOCCA students for a cooking competition featuring Dairy Max products and meals on Tuesday, December 5.

New Orleans Saints players Cameron Jordan, Khalen Saunders, Cesar Ruiz, and legend Michael Lewis teamed up with prominent New Orleans chefs and NOCCA students for a cooking competition featuring Dairy Max products and meals on Tuesday, December 5.
New Orleans Saints players Cameron Jordan, Khalen Saunders, Cesar Ruiz, and legend Michael Lewis teamed up with prominent New Orleans chefs and NOCCA students for a cooking competition featuring Dairy Max products and meals on Tuesday, December 5.

New Orleans Saints players Cameron Jordan, Khalen Saunders, Cesar Ruiz, and legend Michael Lewis teamed up with prominent New Orleans chefs and NOCCA students for a cooking competition featuring Dairy Max products and meals on Tuesday, December 5.
New Orleans Saints players Cameron Jordan, Khalen Saunders, Cesar Ruiz, and legend Michael Lewis teamed up with prominent New Orleans chefs and NOCCA students for a cooking competition featuring Dairy Max products and meals on Tuesday, December 5.

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave hosted a holiday shopping spree for local Boys and Girls Club youth on Tuesday, December 5, 2023.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave hosted a holiday shopping spree for local Boys and Girls Club youth on Tuesday, December 5, 2023.

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave hosted a holiday shopping spree for local Boys and Girls Club youth on Tuesday, December 5, 2023.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave hosted a holiday shopping spree for local Boys and Girls Club youth on Tuesday, December 5, 2023.

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave hosted a holiday shopping spree for local Boys and Girls Club youth on Tuesday, December 5, 2023.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave hosted a holiday shopping spree for local Boys and Girls Club youth on Tuesday, December 5, 2023.

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara teamed up with NASCAR to launch a new line of gear and hosted a block party for the release at Sneaker Politics in New Orleans on Sunday, December 10, 2023.
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara teamed up with NASCAR to launch a new line of gear and hosted a block party for the release at Sneaker Politics in New Orleans on Sunday, December 10, 2023.

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara teamed up with NASCAR to launch a new line of gear and hosted a block party for the release at Sneaker Politics in New Orleans on Sunday, December 10, 2023.
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara teamed up with NASCAR to launch a new line of gear and hosted a block party for the release at Sneaker Politics in New Orleans on Sunday, December 10, 2023.

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara teamed up with NASCAR to launch a new line of gear and hosted a block party for the release at Sneaker Politics in New Orleans on Sunday, December 10, 2023.
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara teamed up with NASCAR to launch a new line of gear and hosted a block party for the release at Sneaker Politics in New Orleans on Sunday, December 10, 2023.

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara teamed up with NASCAR to launch a new line of gear and hosted a block party for the release at Sneaker Politics in New Orleans on Sunday, December 10, 2023.
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara teamed up with NASCAR to launch a new line of gear and hosted a block party for the release at Sneaker Politics in New Orleans on Sunday, December 10, 2023.

From NOLA.com

We polled the Saints for their favorite Christmas movie. There was a clear winner.

From NewOrleansSaints.com

Photos: Saints community visits in December

