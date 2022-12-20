Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Morning Break for Tuesday, Dec. 20

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL

Dec 20, 2022 at 08:51 AM
From NOLA.com

Inside look: Saints add another winning record to resume with 2022 sweep against Falcons

NFL Week 16 early betting lines: Saints a slight dog in Cleveland; Cowboys favored vs. Eagles

Saints playoff chances up to 4 percent. Here's their path to an NFC South title

WATCH: Saints beat writer Terrin Waack joins 'Bayou Bets,' plus bowl picks

Alontae Taylor may still be looking for his first career interception, but it's coming

From NewOrleansSaints.com

Taysom Hill on Rashid Shaheed's TD, versatility 12/19/22

Taysom Hill concentrates on result more than the history-making in New Orleans Saints victory over Falcons

Demario Davis on Saints' linebackers, execution 12/19/22

John DeShazier on Saints Podcast presented by SeatGeek | December 19, 2022

Rashid Shaheed's best plays vs. Atlanta | Saints-Falcons Highlights

Dennis Allen talks Week 15 win vs. Falcons 12/19/22

New Orleans Saints prepare to play the Browns, adjust to elements, in Cleveland on Saturday

