Saints Morning Break for Tuesday, Dec. 19

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL

Dec 19, 2023 at 08:54 AM
From NOLA.com

New Orleans Saints Odds: Super Bowl, Division, NFL Playoffs

The lines are in for Saints-Rams and all of NFL in Week 16. Here’s what they look like.

Saints' chances at making the playoffs could be dependent on what happens Thursday in L.A.

Saints' Dennis Allen offers latest on Michael Thomas, Marshon Lattimore, Chris Olave

From NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Monday Injury Report: 2023 Week 16 at Los Angeles Rams

Dennis Allen talks pass rush, red zone 12/18/2023

Game Preview: Saints vs. Rams - 2023 NFL Week 16

Extra attention, new addition have benefited New Orleans Saints in red zone and pass rush

Matthew Paras on Saints Podcast | December 18, 2023

