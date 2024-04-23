 Skip to main content
New Orleans Saints
Advertising

Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Presented by

Saints Morning Break for Tuesday, April 23

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL

Apr 23, 2024 at 09:25 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints

Photos: 2024 Saints Cheer Krewe Auditions | Day 2 Finalist Training Camp

Multi-talented participants showed off their skills at Day 2 of the finalist training camp to select the 2024 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe powered by Entergy on Monday, April 22, 2024.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
Multi-talented participants showed off their skills at Day 2 of the finalist training camp to select the 2024 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe powered by Entergy on Monday, April 22, 2024.
1 / 29

Multi-talented participants showed off their skills at Day 2 of the finalist training camp to select the 2024 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe powered by Entergy on Monday, April 22, 2024.

Andrew Boyd/New Orleans Saints
Multi-talented participants showed off their skills at Day 2 of the finalist training camp to select the 2024 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe powered by Entergy on Monday, April 22, 2024.
2 / 29

Multi-talented participants showed off their skills at Day 2 of the finalist training camp to select the 2024 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe powered by Entergy on Monday, April 22, 2024.

Andrew Boyd/New Orleans Saints
Multi-talented participants showed off their skills at Day 2 of the finalist training camp to select the 2024 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe powered by Entergy on Monday, April 22, 2024.
3 / 29

Multi-talented participants showed off their skills at Day 2 of the finalist training camp to select the 2024 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe powered by Entergy on Monday, April 22, 2024.

Andrew Boyd/New Orleans Saints
Multi-talented participants showed off their skills at Day 2 of the finalist training camp to select the 2024 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe powered by Entergy on Monday, April 22, 2024.
4 / 29

Multi-talented participants showed off their skills at Day 2 of the finalist training camp to select the 2024 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe powered by Entergy on Monday, April 22, 2024.

Andrew Boyd/New Orleans Saints
Multi-talented participants showed off their skills at Day 2 of the finalist training camp to select the 2024 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe powered by Entergy on Monday, April 22, 2024.
5 / 29

Multi-talented participants showed off their skills at Day 2 of the finalist training camp to select the 2024 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe powered by Entergy on Monday, April 22, 2024.

Andrew Boyd/New Orleans Saints
Multi-talented participants showed off their skills at Day 2 of the finalist training camp to select the 2024 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe powered by Entergy on Monday, April 22, 2024.
6 / 29

Multi-talented participants showed off their skills at Day 2 of the finalist training camp to select the 2024 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe powered by Entergy on Monday, April 22, 2024.

Andrew Boyd/New Orleans Saints
Multi-talented participants showed off their skills at Day 2 of the finalist training camp to select the 2024 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe powered by Entergy on Monday, April 22, 2024.
7 / 29

Multi-talented participants showed off their skills at Day 2 of the finalist training camp to select the 2024 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe powered by Entergy on Monday, April 22, 2024.

Andrew Boyd/New Orleans Saints
Multi-talented participants showed off their skills at Day 2 of the finalist training camp to select the 2024 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe powered by Entergy on Monday, April 22, 2024.
8 / 29

Multi-talented participants showed off their skills at Day 2 of the finalist training camp to select the 2024 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe powered by Entergy on Monday, April 22, 2024.

Andrew Boyd/New Orleans Saints
Multi-talented participants showed off their skills at Day 2 of the finalist training camp to select the 2024 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe powered by Entergy on Monday, April 22, 2024.
9 / 29

Multi-talented participants showed off their skills at Day 2 of the finalist training camp to select the 2024 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe powered by Entergy on Monday, April 22, 2024.

Andrew Boyd/New Orleans Saints
Multi-talented participants showed off their skills at Day 2 of the finalist training camp to select the 2024 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe powered by Entergy on Monday, April 22, 2024.
10 / 29

Multi-talented participants showed off their skills at Day 2 of the finalist training camp to select the 2024 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe powered by Entergy on Monday, April 22, 2024.

Andrew Boyd/New Orleans Saints
Multi-talented participants showed off their skills at Day 2 of the finalist training camp to select the 2024 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe powered by Entergy on Monday, April 22, 2024.
11 / 29

Multi-talented participants showed off their skills at Day 2 of the finalist training camp to select the 2024 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe powered by Entergy on Monday, April 22, 2024.

Andrew Boyd/New Orleans Saints
Multi-talented participants showed off their skills at Day 2 of the finalist training camp to select the 2024 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe powered by Entergy on Monday, April 22, 2024.
12 / 29

Multi-talented participants showed off their skills at Day 2 of the finalist training camp to select the 2024 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe powered by Entergy on Monday, April 22, 2024.

Andrew Boyd/New Orleans Saints
Multi-talented participants showed off their skills at Day 2 of the finalist training camp to select the 2024 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe powered by Entergy on Monday, April 22, 2024.
13 / 29

Multi-talented participants showed off their skills at Day 2 of the finalist training camp to select the 2024 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe powered by Entergy on Monday, April 22, 2024.

Andrew Boyd/New Orleans Saints
Multi-talented participants showed off their skills at Day 2 of the finalist training camp to select the 2024 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe powered by Entergy on Monday, April 22, 2024.
14 / 29

Multi-talented participants showed off their skills at Day 2 of the finalist training camp to select the 2024 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe powered by Entergy on Monday, April 22, 2024.

Andrew Boyd/New Orleans Saints
Multi-talented participants showed off their skills at Day 2 of the finalist training camp to select the 2024 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe powered by Entergy on Monday, April 22, 2024.
15 / 29

Multi-talented participants showed off their skills at Day 2 of the finalist training camp to select the 2024 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe powered by Entergy on Monday, April 22, 2024.

Andrew Boyd/New Orleans Saints
Multi-talented participants showed off their skills at Day 2 of the finalist training camp to select the 2024 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe powered by Entergy on Monday, April 22, 2024.
16 / 29

Multi-talented participants showed off their skills at Day 2 of the finalist training camp to select the 2024 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe powered by Entergy on Monday, April 22, 2024.

Andrew Boyd/New Orleans Saints
Multi-talented participants showed off their skills at Day 2 of the finalist training camp to select the 2024 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe powered by Entergy on Monday, April 22, 2024.
17 / 29

Multi-talented participants showed off their skills at Day 2 of the finalist training camp to select the 2024 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe powered by Entergy on Monday, April 22, 2024.

Andrew Boyd/New Orleans Saints
Multi-talented participants showed off their skills at Day 2 of the finalist training camp to select the 2024 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe powered by Entergy on Monday, April 22, 2024.
18 / 29

Multi-talented participants showed off their skills at Day 2 of the finalist training camp to select the 2024 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe powered by Entergy on Monday, April 22, 2024.

Andrew Boyd/New Orleans Saints
Multi-talented participants showed off their skills at Day 2 of the finalist training camp to select the 2024 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe powered by Entergy on Monday, April 22, 2024.
19 / 29

Multi-talented participants showed off their skills at Day 2 of the finalist training camp to select the 2024 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe powered by Entergy on Monday, April 22, 2024.

Andrew Boyd/New Orleans Saints
Multi-talented participants showed off their skills at Day 2 of the finalist training camp to select the 2024 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe powered by Entergy on Monday, April 22, 2024.
20 / 29

Multi-talented participants showed off their skills at Day 2 of the finalist training camp to select the 2024 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe powered by Entergy on Monday, April 22, 2024.

Andrew Boyd/New Orleans Saints
Multi-talented participants showed off their skills at Day 2 of the finalist training camp to select the 2024 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe powered by Entergy on Monday, April 22, 2024.
21 / 29

Multi-talented participants showed off their skills at Day 2 of the finalist training camp to select the 2024 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe powered by Entergy on Monday, April 22, 2024.

Andrew Boyd/New Orleans Saints
Multi-talented participants showed off their skills at Day 2 of the finalist training camp to select the 2024 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe powered by Entergy on Monday, April 22, 2024.
22 / 29

Multi-talented participants showed off their skills at Day 2 of the finalist training camp to select the 2024 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe powered by Entergy on Monday, April 22, 2024.

Andrew Boyd/New Orleans Saints
Multi-talented participants showed off their skills at Day 2 of the finalist training camp to select the 2024 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe powered by Entergy on Monday, April 22, 2024.
23 / 29

Multi-talented participants showed off their skills at Day 2 of the finalist training camp to select the 2024 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe powered by Entergy on Monday, April 22, 2024.

Andrew Boyd/New Orleans Saints
Multi-talented participants showed off their skills at Day 2 of the finalist training camp to select the 2024 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe powered by Entergy on Monday, April 22, 2024.
24 / 29

Multi-talented participants showed off their skills at Day 2 of the finalist training camp to select the 2024 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe powered by Entergy on Monday, April 22, 2024.

Andrew Boyd/New Orleans Saints
Multi-talented participants showed off their skills at Day 2 of the finalist training camp to select the 2024 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe powered by Entergy on Monday, April 22, 2024.
25 / 29

Multi-talented participants showed off their skills at Day 2 of the finalist training camp to select the 2024 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe powered by Entergy on Monday, April 22, 2024.

Andrew Boyd/New Orleans Saints
Multi-talented participants showed off their skills at Day 2 of the finalist training camp to select the 2024 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe powered by Entergy on Monday, April 22, 2024.
26 / 29

Multi-talented participants showed off their skills at Day 2 of the finalist training camp to select the 2024 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe powered by Entergy on Monday, April 22, 2024.

Andrew Boyd/New Orleans Saints
Multi-talented participants showed off their skills at Day 2 of the finalist training camp to select the 2024 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe powered by Entergy on Monday, April 22, 2024.
27 / 29

Multi-talented participants showed off their skills at Day 2 of the finalist training camp to select the 2024 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe powered by Entergy on Monday, April 22, 2024.

Andrew Boyd/New Orleans Saints
Multi-talented participants showed off their skills at Day 2 of the finalist training camp to select the 2024 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe powered by Entergy on Monday, April 22, 2024.
28 / 29

Multi-talented participants showed off their skills at Day 2 of the finalist training camp to select the 2024 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe powered by Entergy on Monday, April 22, 2024.

Andrew Boyd/New Orleans Saints
Multi-talented participants showed off their skills at Day 2 of the finalist training camp to select the 2024 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe powered by Entergy on Monday, April 22, 2024.
29 / 29

Multi-talented participants showed off their skills at Day 2 of the finalist training camp to select the 2024 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe powered by Entergy on Monday, April 22, 2024.

Andrew Boyd/New Orleans Saints
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

From NOLA.com

Could Keon Coleman or Ladd McConkey fall to the New Orleans Saints in the NFL Draft?

Saints seem likely to draft a tackle, and one expert expects a record number of tackles taken

Safety isn't a huge need for Saints, but can they find another Jordan Howden in the draft?

New Orleans Saints 2024 NFL Draft picks for every round

From NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Mock Draft Monday 4/22/2024

NFL Draft History: Pick 45 | Year-by-year breakdown

Photos: 2024 Saints Cheer Krewe Auditions | Day 2 Finalist Training Camp

From NFL.com

Daniel Jeremiah's top 150 prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft class

Eric Edholm 2024 NFL mock draft 3.0: Six QBs; three trades; Eagles move up for CB

Longtime Falcons QB Matt Ryan officially retires from NFL after playing 15 seasons

Related Content

news

Saints Morning Break for Monday, April 22

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
news

Saints Morning Break for Sunday, April 21

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
news

Saints Morning Break for Saturday, April 20

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
news

Saints Morning Break for Friday, April 19

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
news

Saints Morning Break for Thursday, April 18

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
news

Saints Morning Break for Wednesday, April 17

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
news

Saints Morning Break for Tuesday, April 16

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
news

Saints Morning Break for Monday, April 15

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
news

Saints Morning Break for Sunday, April 14

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
news

Saints Morning Break for Saturday, April 13

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
news

Saints Morning Break for Friday, April 12

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
Advertising