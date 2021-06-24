Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Morning Break for Thursday, June 24

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL

Jun 24, 2021 at 09:11 AM
From NOLA.com
Mike Hoss is named the Saints new play-by-play voice. 'This is the thrill of a lifetime'

From NewOrleansSaints.com
Mike Hoss named play-by-play announcer for New Orleans Saints game day broadcasts on WWL
Khai Harley, New Orleans Saints VP of football administration, helps team maintain flexibility
New Orleans Saints rookie QB Ian Book building confidence heading into training camp

WWL Radio
Legendary 'voice of the Saints' Jim Henderson on Mike Hoss: 'He's been a rock' in New Orleans
Saints 'still looking' for potential CB depth despite cap limitations, Mickey Loomis says

Saints on Social 2021: June 18 - June 23

Catching up on what Saints players have been sharing on social media for the week presented by Microsoft.

Malcolm Jenkins: My daughter took this photo and I was caught off guard by her vantage point. When they say our children "look up to us", I've never considered it literally. I had to ask myself "what are my children seeing when they look up at me?"
Cam Jordan: S/o to my Father's Day crew! Couldn't be one without Nikki Jordan thank you for your Love.
P.J. Williams: Had an amazing Father's Day!!
Deonte Harris: You Got Somethin Real Not Basic.
Demario Davis: Unapologetically BLACK and undeniably FREE! Today we celebrate and stand on that!! Happy Juneteenth!
