Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Morning Break for Thursday, Jan. 2

A collection of headlines on the Saints and the NFL

Jan 02, 2020 at 08:41 AM
New Orleans Saints

From NOLA.com
After setting records, Saints QB Drew Brees named NFC Offensive Player of the Month
Drew Brees' oldest son Baylen shows off his talents as an actor and shoe designer
Keeping it 99.4 percent: Saints' offensive linemen just missed out on playing every snap
Depth helping solve Saints' ever-evolving puzzle in secondary
Saints' Vonn Bell, Marcus Williams promoted to limited status at Wednesday's practice
Report: American Idol, Louisiana native Laine Hardy to sing Saints-Vikings national anthem

From NewOrleansSaints.com
Drew Brees named NFC's Offensive Player of the Month for December
Tight end Josh Hill provides large presence for New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints Wednesday Injury Report: Wild Card game vs. Minnesota Vikings
Watch the first three episodes of 'Walking Together Forever, the story of the 2009 New Orleans Saints'
New Orleans Saints Coach Sean Payton talks about Vikings game
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees talks about playing Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings Coach Mike Zimmer talks about Saints game
Afternoon Wrap for Wednesday, January 1, 2020

Saints on Social 2019: Dec. 26 - 31

We catching up on what Saints players have been sharing on social media for the week.

New Orleans Saints
Reggie Bush: Attacking 2020 like...
1 / 7

Reggie Bush: Attacking 2020 like...

Teddy Bridgewater: 90's Forever. #ForUsByUs
2 / 7

Teddy Bridgewater: 90's Forever. #ForUsByUs

Michael Thomas: Demonstration speaks louder than conversation.
3 / 7

Michael Thomas: Demonstration speaks louder than conversation.

A.J. Klein: My favorite picture to date of these two. Still very much in the Christmas spirit!
4 / 7

A.J. Klein: My favorite picture to date of these two. Still very much in the Christmas spirit!

Wil Lutz: 2019 was deserving of one helluva party!
5 / 7

Wil Lutz: 2019 was deserving of one helluva party!

Terron Armstead: BIG STEPPER!!!
6 / 7

Terron Armstead: BIG STEPPER!!!

Thomas Morstead: Business trip to Charlotte
7 / 7

Thomas Morstead: Business trip to Charlotte

