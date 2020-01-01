Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints Coach Sean Payton talks about Vikings game

Payton held a Wednesday morning conference call

Jan 01, 2020 at 11:18 AM
New Orleans Saints

Decade of Saints: Michael C. Hebert's favorite photos from the past 10 years

As we reflect on those memorable moments from the decade, we take a look at the Top 20 photos from Saints director of photography Michael C. Hebert from 2010-2019.

New Orleans Saints
One of the defining plays of the Super Bowl season was Robert Meachem turning a Redskins interception in a Saints touchdown and victory. .
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
It takes a lot of energy to win a Super Bowl as director of photography Michael C. Hebert captured this image of Coach Sean Payton sleeping with the Lombardi Trophy on the flight home to New Orleans.
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Saints owner Gayle Benson, the Brees family and 73,000 screaming fans got to witness Drew Brees become the NFL's all-time passing king in 2018 on "Monday Night Football."
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
This preseason interception vs. the Houston Texans in 2016 caught the eye of director of photography Michael C. Hebert.
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The 2016 season was Michael Thomas' first and he was already showing the league that you just can't guard him.
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The 1967 Saints were the first team in franchise history. They were honored in 2016 during the team's win over the Rams.
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Former first-round draft pick Brandin Cooks looks like was flying in this photo from the 2016 season.
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Marques Colston and his teammates were all smiles after registering the franchise's first road playoff victory following the 2013 regular season, a 26-24 win over the Eagles in Philadelphia.
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Mr. Tom and Gayle Benson hosted a memorable party in City Park for the 10th Super Bowl held in New Orleans.
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Mark Ingram powered through Colts defenders during his rookie season in 2011.
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Pierre Thomas always had a way of keeping defenders an arm's length away.
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Right tackle Zach Strief left an indelible mark on the Saints franchise during his tenure with the team (2006-2017).
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Lance Moore went above and beyond the call of duty during his tenure with the Saints.
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Honoring our country, its flag and first-responders has always been a part of the Saints' game experience.
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Tight end Jimmy Graham's love of flying comes shining through in this photo of him diving for the end zone.
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Coach Sean Payton earned a ride on the shoulders of his players and coaches after leading the Saints to a 31-17 victory over the Colts in Super Bowl XLIV.
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Cornerback Tracy Porter returned this interception of Peyton Manning for a touchdown to seal the Saints' Super Bowl triumph.
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Steve Gleason, pictured here with defensive captain Will Smith, went public with his ALS diagnosis on Sept. 25, 2011, five years after his iconic punt block in the Superdome re-opening game. Gleason served as honorary captain for that day's game vs. the Texans, a Saints victory.
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Pierre Thomas and Lance Moore celebrated the team's Super Bowl victory together and later entered the Saints Hall of Fame together.
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Lance Moore stretched the ball over the goal line for a crucial 2-point conversion in the Saints' Super Bowl victory.
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints Head Coach Sean Payton

Conference Call with New Orleans Media

Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020

What are some of the things you're looking for that the Vikings do offensively and defensively?

"It feels like we played a handful of games (against each other). Obviously, we played them this year in the preseason. We played them last year, twice the year before that. And so with Mike (Zimmer) being there, they're extremely well-coached. Defensively, the scheme is pretty much the same. There are new pieces and some things they're doing that are a little different offensively. I think that they have had an exceptional year when you look at what they've done running the ball, in their scoring offense, the production. When you get into this stage of the season and you are looking at a team, you have a vault full of film, you have all the games from this year, all the games from last year and I think the focus really becomes more on our own team. I think this team is coached very well in the kicking game. They do a lot of things extremely well."

They have a couple of really good defensive ends, but you have had some great offensive tackle play this year. How would you evaluate your tackle play this season?

"We're fortunate because we have some depth there and then we have I would say some experience starters. Ryan's (Ramczyk) a young player still and yet feels like he's really come into his own at right tackle. Terron (Armstead is) at left tackle and we've been able to, for the most part, keep that lineup intact. Relative to the two outside people, Minnesota does have a real challenging rush plan, two good defensive ends that can create problems in the one on one matchups. They give you a lot of pressure looks as well and we've have to be ready for those."

Does having Latavius Murray on the roster help in game planning at all against his former team?

"No, none. Not a lot. That is, I think somewhat overrated. There are certain things that they do that you see that they do and yet you have it all on film. There's not any undercover (information), I think it would be more relative to personnel, like how fast is this guy really? Or what are your thoughts on this? That kind of thing. But that is not significant."

