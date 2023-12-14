Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Morning Break for Thursday, Dec. 14

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL

Dec 14, 2023 at 09:00 AM
New Orleans Saints

From NOLA.com

Saints favored over Giants: Will Taysom Hill play for N.O.? Darren Waller for New York?

A couple of key offensive playmakers returned to Saints practice ahead of game vs. Giants

Saints QB Derek Carr was not on the injury report, and he says he's feeling better this week

Saints HC Dennis Allen updates the status of his backfield after James Robinson signing

The Saints finally asked linebacker Zack Baun to rush the passer. He's thriving.

Derry’s Week 15 NFL Picks: Saints vs. Giants presents dilemma; Cowboys or Bills keep rolling?

From NewOrleansSaints.com

Photos: Saints visit Ochsner Children's Hospital

Photos: Saints host holiday party at Ronald McDonald House Charities

Photos: Best of Saints Defense vs. Panthers | 2023 NFL Week 14

Photos: Chris Olave, UnitedHealthcare host holiday toy giveaway

WWL Saints Hour: Jeff Ireland 12/12/2023

Photos: Tyrann Mathieu surprises Son of a Saint families for the holidays

Photos: Saints, Entergy host Play Football Experience at Kids Club Holiday Party

Video Preview: Saints vs. Giants | Week 15

Saints Wednesday Injury Report: 2023 Week 15 vs. New York Giants

Derek Carr talks his health status, Rashid Shaheed 12/13/23

Khalen Saunders talks Tommy Devito, defensive performance vs. Panthers 12/13/23

Rashid Shaheed on his status for Sunday following injury 12/13/23

New Orleans Saints sign RB James Robinson to practice squad

Quarterback Derek Carr has battled injuries, remained available for New Orleans Saints

Dennis Allen's Week 15 Conference Call - Dec. 13, 2023

Saints vs. Giants Week 15 Practice Report 12/13/2023

