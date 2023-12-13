Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints sign RB James Robinson to practice squad

Shift4 Transaction Alert: Robinson was originally signed by the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of Illinois State in 2020

Dec 13, 2023 at 04:48 PM
New Orleans Saints
Margaret Bowles

The New Orleans Saints have signed running back James Robinson to the practice squad, it was announced today by Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.

James Robinson

  • Height: 5-9
  • Weight: 219 lbs
  • College: Illinois State

Robinson, 5-9, 219, was originally signed by the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of Illinois State in 2020. In 40 career games with 32 starts for the Jaguars (2020-22), New York Jets (2022) and Green Bay Packers (2023), Robinson has carried 515 times for 2,264 yards (4.4 avg.) with 18 touchdowns and has caught 92 passes for 615 yards (6.7 avg.) with four TDs. In 2020, the Rockford, Ill. native was a PFWA All-Rookie selection, as he started all 14 games he appeared in and carried 240 times for 1,070 yards (4.5 avg.) with seven touchdowns and caught 49 passes for 344 yards with three TDs. In 2021, he played in 14 games with 13 starts and carried 164 times for 767 yards (4.7 avg.) with eight touchdowns and caught 31 passes for 222 yards. In 2022, in 11 games with five starts for the Jaguars and Jets, Robinson carried 110 times for 425 yards with three touchdowns, including a career-long 50-yard touchdown and caught 11 passes for 51 yards and two TDs. Robinson went to 2023 training camp with the New York Giants and then spent the majority of the season on the Green Bay Packers practice squad, carrying once for two yards and catching a pass for -2 yards.

