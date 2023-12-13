Saints Wednesday Injury Report: 2023 Week 15 vs. New York Giants

Ten New Orleans Saints players were listed on Wednesday's Injury Report for the team's Week 15 game against the New York Giants during the 2023 NFL season.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|DE
|Isaiah Foskey
|Quadricep
|DNP
|RB
|Kendre Miller
|Ankle
|DNP
|WR
|Chris Olave
|Ankle
|DNP
|T/G
|Andrus Peat
|Illness
|DNP
|TE
|Jimmy Graham
|NIR-Rest
|LP
|QB
|Taysom Hill
|Foot/Left Hand
|LP
|DE
|Cameron Jordan
|Ankle
|LP
|WR
|Rashid Shaheed
|Thigh
|LP
|T
|Ryan Ramczyk
|NIR-Rest/Knee
|LP
|RB
|Jamaal Williams
|Groin
|LP
NEW YORK GIANTS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|DB
|Cor'Dale Flott
|Shoulder
|LP
|DL
|Dexter Lawrence
|Hamstring
|LP
|T
|Evan Neal
|Ankle
|LP
|LB
|Azeez Ojulari
|Shoulder
|LP
|DL
|A'Shawn Robinson
|Hamstring/Finger
|LP
|WR
|Parris Campbell
|Knee
|FP