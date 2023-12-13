Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Wednesday Injury Report: 2023 Week 15 vs. New York Giants

Ten Saints listed on Wednesday's Injury Report

Dec 13, 2023 at 02:48 PM
New Orleans Saints
Ten New Orleans Saints players were listed on Wednesday's Injury Report for the team's Week 15 game against the New York Giants during the 2023 NFL season.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Position Name Injury Wednesday
DE Isaiah Foskey Quadricep DNP
RB Kendre Miller Ankle DNP
WR Chris Olave Ankle DNP
T/G Andrus Peat Illness DNP
TE Jimmy Graham NIR-Rest LP
QB Taysom Hill Foot/Left Hand LP
DE Cameron Jordan Ankle LP
WR Rashid Shaheed Thigh LP
T Ryan Ramczyk NIR-Rest/Knee LP
RB Jamaal Williams Groin LP

NEW YORK GIANTS

Position Name Injury Wednesday
DB Cor'Dale Flott Shoulder LP
DL Dexter Lawrence Hamstring LP
T Evan Neal Ankle LP
LB Azeez Ojulari Shoulder LP
DL A'Shawn Robinson Hamstring/Finger LP
WR Parris Campbell Knee FP

Advertising