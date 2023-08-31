Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Morning Break for Thursday, Aug. 31

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL

Aug 31, 2023 at 08:46 AM

From NOLA.com

Jaylon Smith and Shaq Davis among the 16 players on the Saints practice squad

Saints new punter Lou Hedley: Here's 5 things you may not know about him

Countdown to kickoff: Brandin Cooks was fun to watch, but his time with the Saints was short

Football is fun again for Saints QB Derek Carr. Now comes the hard part: Keeping it that way.

Derek Carr's impact on the Saints: What the team has learned about their new QB in 6 months

From NewOrleansSaints.com

Photos: Best of Saints Defense vs. Texans | 2023 NFL Preseason Week 3

New Orleans Saints announce practice squad additions

Roster Breakdown on Saints Podcast | August 30, 2023

Dennis Allen talks practice squad additions | New Orleans Saints

Darren Rizzi talks Blake Grupe, Lou Hedley | New Orleans Saints

Training Camp and Preseason 2023 recap Practice Report 8/30/23

Jontre Kirklin talks learning playbook, sticking with hometown team | New Orleans Saints

Rashid Shaheed talks health, Derek Carr | New Orleans Saints

Jaylon Smith talks rejoining team, versatility | New Orleans Saints

Juwan Johnson talks lessons learned from Travis Kelce, breakout season | New Orleans Saints

Khalen Saunders talks team depth, Bryan Bresee | New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints cornerback Alontae Taylor finding right fit in the slot

