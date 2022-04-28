Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Morning Break for Thursday, April 28

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL

Apr 28, 2022 at 09:01 AM
Photos: Flashback to Saints first round NFL Draft picks through the years

As the NFL Draft approaches, la ook back at the New Orleans Saints first-round draft picks throughout the team's history.

1967: Les Kelley || As the NFL Draft approaches, a look back at the New Orleans Saints first-round draft picks throughout the team's history.
1969: John Shinners || As the NFL Draft approaches, a look back at the New Orleans Saints first round draft picks throughout the team's history.
1970: Ken Burrough || As the NFL Draft approaches, a look back at the New Orleans Saints first round draft picks throughout the team's history.
Kamin/New Orleans Saints
1971: Archie Manning || As the NFL Draft approaches, la ook back at the New Orleans Saints first round draft picks throughout the team's history.
Vernon Biever/New Orleans Saints
1972: Royce Smith || As the NFL Draft approaches, a look back at the New Orleans Saints first round draft picks throughout the team's history.
NFL/New Orleans Saints
1974: Rick Middleton || As the NFL Draft approaches, a look back at the New Orleans Saints first round draft picks throughout the team's history.
New Orleans Saints
1975: Larry Burton || As the NFL Draft approaches, a look back at the New Orleans Saints first round draft picks throughout the team's history.
J/New Orleans Saints
1975: Kurt Schumacher || As the NFL Draft approaches, a look back at the New Orleans Saints first round draft picks throughout the team's history.
New Orleans Saints
1976: Chuck Muncie || As the NFL Draft approaches, a look back at the New Orleans Saints first round draft picks throughout the team's history.
NFL/New Orleans Saints
1977: Joe Campbell || As the NFL Draft approaches, a look back at the New Orleans Saints first round draft picks throughout the team's history.
New Orleans Saints
1978: Wes Chandler || As the NFL Draft approaches, a look back at the New Orleans Saints first round draft picks throughout the team's history.
New Orleans Saints
1979: Russell Erxleben || As the NFL Draft approaches, a look back at the New Orleans Saints first round draft picks throughout the team's history.
Jerry Lodriguss/New Orleans Saints
1980: Stan Brock || As the NFL Draft approaches, a look back at the New Orleans Saints first round draft picks throughout the team's history.
NFL/New Orleans Saints
1981: George Rogers || As the NFL Draft approaches, a look back at the New Orleans Saints first round draft picks throughout the team's history.
New Orleans Saints
1982: Lindsay Scott || As the NFL Draft approaches, a look back at the New Orleans Saints first round draft picks throughout the team's history.
Al Messerschmidt Archive/New Orleans Saints
1985: Alvin Toles || As the NFL Draft approaches, look back at the New Orleans Saints first round draft picks throughout the team's history.
NFL/New Orleans Saints
1986: Jim Dombrowski || As the NFL Draft approaches, a look back at the New Orleans Saints first round draft picks throughout the team's history.
NFL Photos/New Orleans Saints
1987: Shawn Knight || As the NFL Draft approaches, a look back at the New Orleans Saints first round draft picks throughout the team's history.
New Orleans Saints
1988: Craig Heyward || As the NFL Draft approaches, a look back at the New Orleans Saints first round draft picks throughout the team's history.
Al Messerschmidt Archive/New Orleans Saints
1989: Wayne Martin || As the NFL Draft approaches, look back at the New Orleans Saints first round draft picks throughout the team's history.
New Orleans Saints
1990: Renaldo Turnbull || As the NFL Draft approaches, look back at the New Orleans Saints first round draft picks throughout the team's history.
Allen Kee/New Orleans Saints
1992: Vaughn Dunbar || As the NFL Draft approaches, look back at the New Orleans Saints first round draft picks throughout the team's history.
Craig Fujii/New Orleans Saints
1993: Willie Roaf || As the NFL Draft approaches, look back at the New Orleans Saints first round draft picks throughout the team's history.
NFL Photos/New Orleans Saints
1993: Irv Smith || As the NFL Draft approaches, look back at the New Orleans Saints first round draft picks throughout the team's history.
Joe Robbins/New Orleans Saints
1994: Joe Johnson || As the NFL Draft approaches, look back at the New Orleans Saints first round draft picks throughout the team's history.
New Orleans Saints
1995: Mark Fields || As the NFL Draft approaches, look back at the New Orleans Saints first round draft picks throughout the team's history.
New Orleans Saints
1996: Alex Molden || As the NFL Draft approaches, look back at the New Orleans Saints first round draft picks throughout the team's history.
New Orleans Saints
1997: Chris Naeole || As the NFL Draft approaches, look back at the New Orleans Saints first round draft picks throughout the team's history.
New Orleans Saints
1998: Kyle Turley || As the NFL Draft approaches, look back at the New Orleans Saints first round draft picks throughout the team's history.
New Orleans Saints
1999: Ricky Williams || As the NFL Draft approaches, look back at the New Orleans Saints first round draft picks throughout the team's history.
New Orleans Saints
2001: Deuce McAllister || As the NFL Draft approaches, look back at the New Orleans Saints first round draft picks throughout the team's history.
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
2002: Donte' Stallworth || As the NFL Draft approaches, look back at the New Orleans Saints first round draft picks throughout the team's history.
BILL FEIG/New Orleans Saints
2002: Charles Grant || As the NFL Draft approaches, look back at the New Orleans Saints first round draft picks throughout the team's history.
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
2003: Johnathan Sullivan || As the NFL Draft approaches, look back at the New Orleans Saints first round draft picks throughout the team's history.
PAUL RUTHERFORD/New Orleans Saints
2004: Will Smith || As the NFL Draft approaches, look back at the New Orleans Saints first round draft picks throughout the team's history.
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
2005: Jammal Brown || As the NFL Draft approaches, look back at the New Orleans Saints first round draft picks throughout the team's history.
Joe Robbins/New Orleans Saints
2006: Reggie Bush || As the NFL Draft approaches, look back at the New Orleans Saints first round draft picks throughout the team's history.
Jeffrey M. Boan/New Orleans Saints
2007: Robert Meachem || As the NFL Draft approaches, look back at the New Orleans Saints first round draft picks throughout the team's history.
New Orleans Saints
2008: Sedrick Ellis || As the NFL Draft approaches, look back at the New Orleans Saints first round draft picks throughout the team's history.
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
2009: Malcolm Jenkins || As the NFL Draft approaches, look back at the New Orleans Saints first round draft picks throughout the team's history.
James D. Smith/New Orleans Saints
2010: Patrick Robinson || As the NFL Draft approaches, look back at the New Orleans Saints first round draft picks throughout the team's history.
Matt Sharpe/New Orleans Saints
2011: Cameron Jordan || As the NFL Draft approaches, look back at the New Orleans Saints first round draft picks throughout the team's history.
New Orleans Saints
2011: Mark Ingram || As the NFL Draft approaches, look back at the New Orleans Saints first round draft picks throughout the team's history.
Picasa/New Orleans Saints
2013: Kenny Vaccaro || As the NFL Draft approaches, look back at the New Orleans Saints first round draft picks throughout the team's history.
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
2014: Brandin Cooks || As the NFL Draft approaches, look back at the New Orleans Saints first round draft picks throughout the team's history.
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
2015: Andrus Peat || As the NFL Draft approaches, look back at the New Orleans Saints first round draft picks throughout the team's history.
Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
2015: Stephone Anthony || As the NFL Draft approaches, look back at the New Orleans Saints first round draft picks throughout the team's history.
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
2016: Sheldon Rankins || As the NFL Draft approaches, look back at the New Orleans Saints first round draft picks throughout the team's history.
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
2017: Marshon Lattimore || As the NFL Draft approaches, look back at the New Orleans Saints first round draft picks throughout the team's history.
Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
2017: Ryan Ramczyk || As the NFL Draft approaches, look back at the New Orleans Saints first round draft picks throughout the team's history.
Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
2018: Marcus Davenport || As the NFL Draft approaches, look back at the New Orleans Saints first round draft picks throughout the team's history.
New Orleans Saints
2020: Cesar Ruiz || As the NFL Draft approaches, look back at the New Orleans Saints first round draft picks throughout the team's history.
Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
2021: Payton Turner || As the NFL Draft approaches, look back at the New Orleans Saints first round draft picks throughout the team's history.
Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
From NOLA.com

New Orleans Saints in the NFL Draft: Analysis, updates and mock drafts for 2022

Saints are 'doing a lot of' exploration of in-draft trades. Could they actually trade back?

The Saints have a plan for the NFL draft, but you'll have to wait to figure it out

Could a top NFL Draft prospect fall to Saints? Here are the latest odds on the draft.

Rod Walker: Saints, Pelicans both on clock for what could be banner day for New Orleans sports

Several NFL teams are adopting the Rams' mindset on draft picks. Will Saints follow suit?

Spencer's final 2022 NFL Mock Draft: Aidan Hutchinson still No. 1, Saints address offensive needs

Saints mock draft 2.0: Picking a tackle of the future and a Saints' Kinda Guy at receiver

Saints mock draft 2.0: Holes on offense fixed by drafting OT Trevor Penning, WR Chris Olave

Saints mock draft 2.0: Sticking with top offensive talent with New Orleans' two first-round picks

Saints mock draft 2.0: Addressing the present and the future with a tackle and a quarterback

From NewOrleansSaints.com

Patrick Claybon and Charlie Yook on Saints Podcast presented by SeatGeek | April 27, 2022

Deuce McAllister talks w/ Trey Wingo about the NFL Draft experience | Draft Journeys

Photos: Mickey Loomis speaks before the 2022 NFL Draft

New Orleans Saints wanted to collect two first-round picks in this year's draft

Photos: Flashback to Saints first round NFL Draft picks through the years

Mickey Loomis Pre-Draft Press Conference | 2022 NFL Draft

