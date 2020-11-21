Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Morning Break

Saints Morning Break for Saturday, Nov. 21

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL

Nov 21, 2020 at 07:15 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints

From NOLA.com

Saints sign Trevor Siemian

No Drew Brees adds more intrigue to Saints-Falcons game

Predictions for Saints-Falcons game

From NewOrleansSaints.com

Drew Brees placed on IR

Special teams needs to be special again

ESPN's Stan Verrett on Saints podcast presented by SeatGeek

James "Hitman" Haynes dies at 60

