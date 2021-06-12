Saints Morning Break for Saturday, June 12

Latest Saints News from NOLA.com
"I expect every time I step out there to do my best," Davenport said. "It's that simple. I feel like this is going to be my best year, so that's what I expect."
Armstead partnered with the Canada-based company Scholars Education to open a New Orleans location, and he has plans to open two more in the city.
Drew Brees was a 15-year team captain and led the Saints to nine playoff appearances, seven division titles, including four consecutive from 2017-2020, and the Super Bowl XLIV championship, where he was named the game's Most Valuable Player. The franchise signal-caller announced he would be retiring from football on March 14 in this social media video from his children.