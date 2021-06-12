Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Morning Break for Saturday, June 12

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL

Jun 12, 2021 at 09:39 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints

Latest Saints News from NOLA.com

Marcus Davenport got his mind right this offseason

"I expect every time I step out there to do my best," Davenport said. "It's that simple. I feel like this is going to be my best year, so that's what I expect."

Terron Armstead dreams big as he opens new education facility

Armstead partnered with the Canada-based company Scholars Education to open a New Orleans location, and he has plans to open two more in the city.

Latest Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com

Drew Brees' retirement becomes official

Drew Brees was a 15-year team captain and led the Saints to nine playoff appearances, seven division titles, including four consecutive from 2017-2020, and the Super Bowl XLIV championship, where he was named the game's Most Valuable Player. The franchise signal-caller announced he would be retiring from football on March 14 in this social media video from his children.

A Q&A with Saints COO Ben Hales

Terron Armstead makes use of All-Pro talents off the field

