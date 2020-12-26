Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Morning Break for Saturday, Dec. 26

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL

Dec 26, 2020 at 08:48 AM
From NOLA.com

Alvin Kamara steals the show

Saints clinch fourth straight division title

Final thoughts from Alvin Kamara Day at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome

From NewOrleansSaints.com

Watch highlights from the big win

Watch all six of Alvin Kamara's touchdowns

Kamara has performance for the ages in 52-33 win

Watch Alvin Kamara's postgame interview

Game action photos

Fan photos

Notes from the Saints' 52-33 win

