Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Morning Break for Monday, Sept. 20

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL

Sep 20, 2021 at 09:09 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints

Photos: Game Action | Saints at Panthers Week 2 2021

The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.
1 / 72

The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.
2 / 72

The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.
3 / 72

The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.

AP Images/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.
4 / 72

The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.

AP Images/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.
5 / 72

The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.

AP Images/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.
6 / 72

The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.

AP Images/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.
7 / 72

The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.

AP Images/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.
8 / 72

The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.

AP Images/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.
9 / 72

The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.
10 / 72

The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.
11 / 72

The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.
12 / 72

The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.
13 / 72

The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.
14 / 72

The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.
15 / 72

The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.
16 / 72

The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.
17 / 72

The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.
18 / 72

The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.
19 / 72

The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.
20 / 72

The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.
21 / 72

The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.
22 / 72

The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.
23 / 72

The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.
24 / 72

The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.
25 / 72

The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.
26 / 72

The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.
27 / 72

The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.
28 / 72

The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.
29 / 72

The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.

AP Images/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.
30 / 72

The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.

AP Images/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.
31 / 72

The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.

AP Images/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.
32 / 72

The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.

AP Images/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.
33 / 72

The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.

AP Images/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.
34 / 72

The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.

AP Images/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.
35 / 72

The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.

AP Images/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.
36 / 72

The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.

AP Images/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.
37 / 72

The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.

AP Images/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.
38 / 72

The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.

AP Images/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.
39 / 72

The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.

AP Images/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.
40 / 72

The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.

AP Images/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.
41 / 72

The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.

AP Images/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.
42 / 72

The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.

AP Images/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.
43 / 72

The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.
44 / 72

The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.
45 / 72

The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.
46 / 72

The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.
47 / 72

The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.
48 / 72

The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.
49 / 72

The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.
50 / 72

The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.
51 / 72

The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.
52 / 72

The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.
53 / 72

The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.
54 / 72

The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.
55 / 72

The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.
56 / 72

The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.
57 / 72

The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.
58 / 72

The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.
59 / 72

The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.
60 / 72

The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.
61 / 72

The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.
62 / 72

The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.
63 / 72

The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.
64 / 72

The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.
65 / 72

The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.
66 / 72

The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.
67 / 72

The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.
68 / 72

The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.
69 / 72

The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.
70 / 72

The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.
71 / 72

The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.
72 / 72

The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

From NOLA.com
Panthers pummel Saints 26-7 in Week 2 victory in Charlotte
Watch: Saints' 1st-round draft pick Payton Turner gets his 1st career sack vs. Panthers
Depleted Saints pounded by Panthers for Saints' first loss to Panthers since 2018; how it happened
What we learned, what's trending and final thoughts from the Saints' loss to Carolina
Jeff Duncan: All the adversity caught up to Saints in humbling, historic loss to Panthers
Panthers hold Saints to worst offensive performance of Sean Payton era
Walker: Short-handed Saints' D needed offense to help carry load, but it didn't
Panthers overwhelm Saints offensive line in startling pass protection performance

From NewOrleansSaints.com
Watch: Lil'Jordan Humphrey sweet move on 27-yard snag | Saints-Panthers Highlights
Watch: Bradley Roby swings down Sam Darnold for sack in first game with Saints | Saints-Panthers Highlights
Watch: Zack Baun big return off the Carl Granderson blocked field goal | Saints-Panthers Highlights
Watch: Malcolm Roach picks off Sam Darnold in the trenches | Saints-Panthers Highlights
Watch: Jameis Winston runs in the Saints' 1st TD | Saints-Panthers Highlights
Watch: Payton Turner trips up Sam Darnold for first NFL sack | Saints-Panthers Highlights
Carolina Panthers defeat New Orleans Saints 26-7 in Week 2 NFC South matchup
Watch: Saints Top Plays at Carolina Panthers | 2021 NFL Week 2 Highlights
Watch: Jameis Winston on week 2 loss | Saints-Panthers Postgame
Watch: Malcolm Jenkins talks execution in week 2 | Saints-Panthers Postgame
Watch: Alvin Kamara: "We gotta be better" | Saints-Panthers Postgame
Watch: Terron Armstead talks communication in loss | Saints-Panthers Postgame
Watch: Sean Payton talks tough loss in week 2 | Saints-Panthers Postgame
Watch: Panthers vs. Saints Game Highlights | 2021 NFL Week 2
New Orleans Saints unable to find right gear in loss to Carolina
Rookie defensive end Payton Turner unveils play-making ability in regular-season debut with New Orleans Saints
Notes from New Orleans Saints-Carolina Panthers game

From WWL Radio
3 things from Saints-Panthers: A brutal day for Jameis Winston, Alvin Kamara
Saints' disaster vs Panthers summed up in one record-breaking number
Detillier: As good as Saints played last Sunday, they played every bit as bad this Sunday

Related Content

news

Saints Morning Break for Sunday, Sept. 19

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
news

Saints Morning Break for Saturday, Sept. 18

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
news

Saints Morning Break for Friday, Sept. 17

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
news

Saints Morning Break for Thursday, Sept. 16

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
news

Saints Morning Break for Wednesday, Sept. 15

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
news

Saints Morning Break for Tuesday, Sept. 14

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
news

Saints Morning Break for Monday, Sept. 13

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
news

Saints Morning Break for Sunday, Sept. 12

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
news

Saints Morning Break for Saturday, Sept. 11

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
news

Saints Morning Break for Friday, Sept. 10

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
news

Saints Morning Break for Thursday, Sept. 9

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
Advertising