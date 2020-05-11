Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Morning Break

Monday, May 11, 2020 08:58 AM

Saints Morning Break for Monday, May 11

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL

New Orleans Saints

From NOLA.com
From a 'giraffe' to a Saints' draftee, Adam Trautman's position switch gave Dayton a generational gem

From NewOrleansSaints.com
Happy Mother's Day from Taysom Hill, Marcus Davenport, and Cesar Ruiz
Happy Mother's Day from Cam Jordan, Jared Cook, and Erik McCoy

New Orleans Saints 2020 Opponents: Quarterbacks

The New Orleans Saints have announced their schedule for the 2020 season. Take a look at the NFL quarterbacks that Drew Brees will go head-to-head against in the regular season.

New Orleans Saints
Week 1 & 9 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Tom Brady
1 / 13

Week 1 & 9 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Tom Brady

AP Images
Week 2 at Las Vegas Raiders: Derek Carr
2 / 13

Week 2 at Las Vegas Raiders: Derek Carr

AP Images
Week 3 vs. Green Bay Packers: Aaron Rodgers
3 / 13

Week 3 vs. Green Bay Packers: Aaron Rodgers

AP Images
Week 4 at Detroit Lions: Matthew Stafford
4 / 13

Week 4 at Detroit Lions: Matthew Stafford

AP Images
Week 5 vs. Los Angeles Chargers: Tyrod Taylor
5 / 13

Week 5 vs. Los Angeles Chargers: Tyrod Taylor

AP Images
Week 7 & 17 vs. Carolina Panthers: Teddy Bridgewater
6 / 13

Week 7 & 17 vs. Carolina Panthers: Teddy Bridgewater

AP Images
Week 8 at Chicago Bears: Mitchell Trubisky
7 / 13

Week 8 at Chicago Bears: Mitchell Trubisky

AP Images
Week 10 vs. San Francisco 49ers: Jimmy Garoppolo
8 / 13

Week 10 vs. San Francisco 49ers: Jimmy Garoppolo

AP Images
Week 11 & 13 vs. Atlanta Falcons: Matt Ryan
9 / 13

Week 11 & 13 vs. Atlanta Falcons: Matt Ryan

AP Images
Week 12 at Denver Broncos: Drew Lock
10 / 13

Week 12 at Denver Broncos: Drew Lock

AP Images
Week 14 at Philadelphia Eagles: Carson Wentz
11 / 13

Week 14 at Philadelphia Eagles: Carson Wentz

AP Images
Week 15 vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes
12 / 13

Week 15 vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes

AP Images
Week 16 vs. Minnesota Vikings: Kirk Cousins
13 / 13

Week 16 vs. Minnesota Vikings: Kirk Cousins

AP Images

