Morning Break

Saints Morning Break for Friday, Oct. 9

A collection of headlines on the Saints and the NFL

Oct 09, 2020 at 09:02 AM
New Orleans Saints

From NOLA.com
Alvin Kamara for MVP? Saints star has the highest non-quarterback odds of winning award so far
True Who Dat Saints fans will cheer without Superdome seats, safely
Did not having Michael Thomas force the Saints to see what else they had at wide receiver?
A new-look Chargers team hits New Orleans, but Saints know them well; here's why
Saints' All-Pro returner Deonte Harris misses practice with hamstring injury, 2 others absent, 8 limited

From NewOrleansSaints.com
Tre'Quan Smith showing reliability, production in increased role for New Orleans Saints
Drew Brees talks Saints offensive chemistry, Week 5 game plan
Emmanuel Sanders talks wide receiver chemistry, offensive mindset
Saints Thursday Injury Report: 2020 Week 5 vs. Los Angeles Chargers
Saints Flashback: Drew Brees sets the NFL all-time passing record 
Trey Hendrickson talks defensive line pass rush, Week 5 prep

