Saints Morning Break for Friday, Nov. 8

A collection of headlines on the Saints and the NFL

Nov 08, 2019 at 08:52 AM

From NOLA.com
Want to give Saints QB Teddy Bridgewater a ride to the bike shop? 'I refuse to walk to the Dome'
Saints running back Alvin Kamara expected to return to the lineup against the Falcons
Doug MacCash: Remember this? Despicable Atlanta Falcons preseason video dissed Saints over no-call

From NewOrleansSaints.com
New Orleans Saints Thursday Injury Report: 2019 Week 10 vs. Atlanta Falcons
Conference Call: Sean Payton - Nov. 7, 2019
Transcript: Coach Sean Payton weekly conference call - November 7, 2019
Cameron Jordan, Dairy MAX present NFL Hometown Grant to Livingston Parish Public Schools
Saints Dixie Legend Spotlight: Randall Gay

From NFL.com
Dennis Allen's star rising again with Saints' defensive turnaround

Best of Saints Entertainment: First half of the season

See the best photos of New Orleans Saints entertainment through the first four home games of the season.

Check out the on-field entertainment for Week 5 between the Saints and Buccaneers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
1 / 40

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
2 / 40

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
3 / 40

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Saints 48- Eagles 7 (W) New Orleans Saints 2018 Season Michael C. Hebert
4 / 40

Saints 48- Eagles 7 (W)

New Orleans Saints 2018 Season

Michael C. Hebert

5 / 40

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
6 / 40

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
7 / 40

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
8 / 40

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
9 / 40

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Gallery-PRE4-MIA-Entertain-2560-0002
10 / 40
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
11 / 40

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
12 / 40

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
13 / 40

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
14 / 40

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
15 / 40

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
16 / 40

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Gallery-PRE4-MIA-Entertain-2560-0004
17 / 40
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Gallery-PRE4-MIA-Entertain-2560-0008
18 / 40
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
19 / 40

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Saints 43 - Redskins 19 (W) New Orleans Saints 2018 Season Michael C. Hebert
20 / 40

Saints 43 - Redskins 19 (W)

New Orleans Saints 2018 Season

Michael C. Hebert

Saints 43 - Redskins 19 (W) New Orleans Saints 2018 Season Michael C. Hebert
21 / 40

Saints 43 - Redskins 19 (W)

New Orleans Saints 2018 Season

Michael C. Hebert

Saints 20 - Eagles 14 (W) Divisional Game Michael C. Hebert
22 / 40

Saints 20 - Eagles 14 (W) Divisional Game

Michael C. Hebert

Saints 20 - Eagles 14 (W) Divisional Game Michael C. Hebert
23 / 40

Saints 20 - Eagles 14 (W) Divisional Game

Michael C. Hebert

Panthers 33 - Saints 14 (L) 13-3 for the 2018 Season Number 1 Seed in the NFC New Orleans Saints 2018 Season Michael C. Hebert
24 / 40

Panthers 33 - Saints 14 (L) 13-3 for the 2018 Season Number 1 Seed in the NFC

New Orleans Saints 2018 Season

Michael C. Hebert

Saints 31- Falcons 17 (W) New Orleans Saints 2018 Season Michael C. Hebert
25 / 40

Saints 31- Falcons 17 (W)

New Orleans Saints 2018 Season

Michael C. Hebert

Rams 26 - Saints 23 (L) OT NFC Championship Game Michael C. Hebert
26 / 40

Rams 26 - Saints 23 (L) OT NFC Championship Game

Michael C. Hebert

Rams 26 - Saints 23 (L) OT NFC Championship Game Michael C. Hebert
27 / 40

Rams 26 - Saints 23 (L) OT NFC Championship Game

Michael C. Hebert

Rams 26 - Saints 23 (L) OT NFC Championship Game Michael C. Hebert
28 / 40

Rams 26 - Saints 23 (L) OT NFC Championship Game

Michael C. Hebert

Saints 20 - Eagles 14 (W) Divisional Game Michael C. Hebert
29 / 40

Saints 20 - Eagles 14 (W) Divisional Game

Michael C. Hebert

Saints 20 - Eagles 14 (W) Divisional Game Michael C. Hebert
30 / 40

Saints 20 - Eagles 14 (W) Divisional Game

Michael C. Hebert

Saints 20 - Eagles 14 (W) Divisional Game Michael C. Hebert
31 / 40

Saints 20 - Eagles 14 (W) Divisional Game

Michael C. Hebert

Panthers 33 - Saints 14 (L) 13-3 for the 2018 Season Number 1 Seed in the NFC New Orleans Saints 2018 Season Michael C. Hebert
32 / 40

Panthers 33 - Saints 14 (L) 13-3 for the 2018 Season Number 1 Seed in the NFC

New Orleans Saints 2018 Season

Michael C. Hebert

Saints 20 - Eagles 14 (W) Divisional Game Michael C. Hebert
33 / 40

Saints 20 - Eagles 14 (W) Divisional Game

Michael C. Hebert

Saints 20 - Eagles 14 (W) Divisional Game Michael C. Hebert
34 / 40

Saints 20 - Eagles 14 (W) Divisional Game

Michael C. Hebert

Gallery-NOSPIT-Entertain-2560-0010
35 / 40
Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert / NewOrleans Saints
Gallery-NOSPIT-Entertain-2560-0020
36 / 40
Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert / NewOrleans Saints
Gallery_WK17-Panthers_Entertainment_12302018_11
37 / 40
Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert / NewOrleans Saints
Saints 20 - Eagles 14 (W) Divisional Game Michael C. Hebert
38 / 40

Saints 20 - Eagles 14 (W) Divisional Game

Michael C. Hebert

Gallery_WK17-Panthers_Entertainment_12302018_07
39 / 40
Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert / NewOrleans Saints
Rams 26 - Saints 23 (L) OT NFC Championship Game Michael C. Hebert
40 / 40

Rams 26 - Saints 23 (L) OT NFC Championship Game

Michael C. Hebert

