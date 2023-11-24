Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Morning Break for Friday, Nov. 24

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL

Nov 24, 2023 at 09:10 AM
From NOLA.com

Rod Walker: This next chapter in Saints-Falcons series will tell us plenty about NFC South

A.T. Perry was a ‘true hipster’ pick for NFL draft analysts. Now he’s got a chance to prove them right. 

Saints QB Derek Carr clears concussion protocol ahead of crucial game against the Falcons

Jeff Duncan: Jason Pierre-Paul is in that number for the Saints. But for how long?

Past history and the current matchup suggests this might be a good week for Taysom Hill

From NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints cornerback Isaac Yiadom expects to be targeted in Marshon Lattimore's absence 

Marquez Callaway on return to New Orleans, Saints receiver group

Alvin Kamara on bye week break, familiarity with Falcons

Malcolm Roach on preparing for Falcons QBs, Atlanta's running attack

Juwan Johnson on Week 12 expectations, bye week reset

Taysom Hill on battle vs. Falcons, NFC South standings 

