Saints News

Morning Break

Saints Morning Break for Friday, Nov. 13

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL

Nov 13, 2020 at 09:06 AM
New Orleans Saints

From NOLA.com
Does Alvin Kamara have a choice? If so, the Saints star will probably win. Here's how, why
The Edge: Assessing how New Orleans Saints, San Francisco 49ers stack up for Week 10
How are Saints seeded ahead of Packers? A way-too-early look at familiar playoff tiebreakers
Saints enter halftime of 2020 season with much-needed momentum for second half
More Saints fans watched Bucs blowout than any other 2020 game, New Orleans TV ratings show

From NewOrleansSaints.com
Taysom Hill at his all-around best for New Orleans Saints in last two games
Saints Practice: Kwon Alexander joins New Orleans on the field
Saints Thursday Injury Report: 2020 Week 10 vs. San Francisco 49ers
Best of Showtime Cam: Saints at Buccaneers | NFL Week 9 2020
Emmanuel Sanders on Kyle Shanahan, San Francisco 49ers
Demario Davis talks Saints defensive depth, Week 10 game plan
Janoris Jenkins talks Saints secondary, 49ers offensive unit 

