Friday, May 15, 2020 08:43 AM

Saints Morning Break for Friday, May 15

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL

New Orleans Saints

From NewOrleansSaints.com
Faces of the 2020 Saints Roster
HomeTeamTV: Randall Gay supporting local restaurants on Takeout Thursday, 5/14/20
Saints re-sign G/T Patrick Omameh

From NOLA.com
USA Today columnist picks the Saints to win Super Bowl LV, and here's why
Can't get enough Saints football? Join this Who Dat chat to keep you in the know
Want Saints 2020 schedule as your phone wallpaper? Click here for image, how-to links
Saints re-sign veteran guard Patrick Omameh
Would you go to a Saints game during coronavirus? 64% say 'yes' in social media polls
Saints Sean Payton not surprised to see NFL do away with pass interference challenges

Advertising