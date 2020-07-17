Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Morning Break

Friday, Jul 17, 2020 08:40 AM

Saints Morning Break for Friday, July 17

A collection of headlines on the Saints and the NFL

From NOLA.com
Saints' Cam Jordan makes $25,000 donation to buy computers for disadvantaged youth
Fewer fans at Saints games? Cam Jordan is bummed and says it'll be like playing in Atlanta
Cam Jordan on Drew Brees: 'He has so much in his heart that he wants to let out'

From NewOrleansSaints.com
New Orleans Saints All-Pro defensive end Cam Jordan donates laptops to youth
New Orleans Saints legend Jed Collins explains the importance of fullback position in the NFL
10 questions with New Orleans Saints senior offensive assistant Curtis Johnson
2020 New Orleans Saints position breakdown: Safeties

From NFL.com
Janoris Jenkins explains origins of 'Jackrabbit' nickname

