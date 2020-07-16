2020 New Orleans Saints position breakdown: Safeties

2020 New Orleans Saints safeties breakdown
New Orleans originally drafted Malcolm Jenkins 14th overall in 2009 out of Ohio State. The 6-foot, 204-pound safety has played in 167 career regular season games with 159 starts and has 1,114 tackles (789 solo), 10 sacks, 17 interceptions, 115 passes defensed, 15 forced fumbles, and nine fumble recoveries. Jenkins has been selected as an All-Pro and is a three-time Pro Bowler. After spending five seasons and winning Super Bowl XLIV with the Saints, Jenkins signed with the Philadelphia Eagles, where he would go on to win his second Super Bowl. The 11-year veteran enters his second stint with the Black and Gold after signing a deal in the 2020 offseason.
Safety Marcus Williams was selected in the second round (42nd overall in 2017) out of Utah. Williams has started all 46 regular season games he has appeared in at free safety, totaling 187 tackles (148 solo), one sack, 10 interceptions, 22 passes defensed, two forced fumble, and one fumble recovery. The quick 6-foot-1, 195-pound athlete started all 16 games in 2019 recording a team-high four interceptions, including a 55-yard return for a touchdown at Tampa Bay.
The 5-foot-11, 210-pound safety had an impressive rookie season after being drafted in the fourth round (105th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft. C.J. Gardner-Johnson stepped up as a rookie playing in all 16 games with seven starts. He posted 46 tackles (35 solo), one interception, eight passes defensed, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery. The former Florida Gator will enter his second campaign with New Orleans in 2020.
Seven-year veteran D.J. Swearinger joined the Saints in Week 16 of the 2019 season. Originally a second round draft pick by Houston in 2013, Swearinger has played for five teams, including Tampa Bay (2015), Arizona (2015-16, 2019), Washington (2017-18), Oakland (2019) and New Orleans (2019). He has appeared in 99 contests and made 73 starts, compiling 398 tackles (308 solo), 4.5 sacks, 14 interceptions, 42 passes defensed, nine forced fumbles, and four fumble recoveries. The 5-foot-10, 205-pound safety enters his first full season with New Orleans.
OTHER NEW ORLEANS SAINTS SAFETIES
|Player
|#
|Position
|College
|J.T. Gray
|48
|DB
|Mississippi State
|Saquan Hampton
|33
|DB
|Rutgers
|Justin Hardee Sr.
|34
|DB
|Illinois
|Chris Johnson
|31
|DB
|North Alabama