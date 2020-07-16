2020 New Orleans Saints position breakdown: Safeties

New Orleans originally drafted Malcolm Jenkins 14th overall in 2009 out of Ohio State. The 6-foot, 204-pound safety has played in 167 career regular season games with 159 starts and has 1,114 tackles (789 solo), 10 sacks, 17 interceptions, 115 passes defensed, 15 forced fumbles, and nine fumble recoveries. Jenkins has been selected as an All-Pro and is a three-time Pro Bowler. After spending five seasons and winning Super Bowl XLIV with the Saints, Jenkins signed with the Philadelphia Eagles, where he would go on to win his second Super Bowl. The 11-year veteran enters his second stint with the Black and Gold after signing a deal in the 2020 offseason.