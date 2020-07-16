Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Thursday, Jul 16, 2020 11:47 AM

2020 New Orleans Saints position breakdown: Safeties

Saints sign veteran safety Malcolm Jenkins in the 2020 offseason

New Orleans Saints

2020 New Orleans Saints safeties breakdown

Photos: Malcolm Jenkins first stint with the New Orleans Saints

Photos of safety Malcolm Jenkins during his first stint with the New Orleans Saints and his time with the Philadelphia Eagles.

1 / 20
2 / 20

3 / 20

4 / 20

5 / 20

6 / 20

7 / 20

8 / 20

9 / 20

10 / 20

11 / 20

12 / 20

13 / 20

14 / 20

15 / 20

16 / 20

17 / 20

18 / 20

19 / 20

20 / 20

No.
27
Malcolm Jenkins - safety
Jenkins enters his second stint with the club

New Orleans originally drafted Malcolm Jenkins 14th overall in 2009 out of Ohio State. The 6-foot, 204-pound safety has played in 167 career regular season games with 159 starts and has 1,114 tackles (789 solo), 10 sacks, 17 interceptions, 115 passes defensed, 15 forced fumbles, and nine fumble recoveries. Jenkins has been selected as an All-Pro and is a three-time Pro Bowler. After spending five seasons and winning Super Bowl XLIV with the Saints, Jenkins signed with the Philadelphia Eagles, where he would go on to win his second Super Bowl. The 11-year veteran enters his second stint with the Black and Gold after signing a deal in the 2020 offseason.

No.
43
Marcus Williams - safety
Williams enters his fourth season with the Black and Gold

Safety Marcus Williams was selected in the second round (42nd overall in 2017) out of Utah. Williams has started all 46 regular season games he has appeared in at free safety, totaling 187 tackles (148 solo), one sack, 10 interceptions, 22 passes defensed, two forced fumble, and one fumble recovery. The quick 6-foot-1, 195-pound athlete started all 16 games in 2019 recording a team-high four interceptions, including a 55-yard return for a touchdown at Tampa Bay.

No.
22
C.J. Gardner-Johnson - safety
Second-year safety looks to build upon rookie season

The 5-foot-11, 210-pound safety had an impressive rookie season after being drafted in the fourth round (105th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft. C.J. Gardner-Johnson stepped up as a rookie playing in all 16 games with seven starts. He posted 46 tackles (35 solo), one interception, eight passes defensed, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery. The former Florida Gator will enter his second campaign with New Orleans in 2020.

No.
36
D.J. Swearinger Sr. - safety
Veteran enters his first full season with the Saints

Seven-year veteran D.J. Swearinger joined the Saints in Week 16 of the 2019 season. Originally a second round draft pick by Houston in 2013, Swearinger has played for five teams, including Tampa Bay (2015), Arizona (2015-16, 2019), Washington (2017-18), Oakland (2019) and New Orleans (2019). He has appeared in 99 contests and made 73 starts, compiling 398 tackles (308 solo), 4.5 sacks, 14 interceptions, 42 passes defensed, nine forced fumbles, and four fumble recoveries. The 5-foot-10, 205-pound safety enters his first full season with New Orleans.

Photos: Best of Marcus Williams from 2019 season

The best photos of New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Williams during the 2019 season.

1 / 15
Check out the game action between the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 5 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
2 / 15

Check out the game action between the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 5 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of the on-field action between the New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals in Week 8 of the 2019 NFL season.
3 / 15

Check out photos of the on-field action between the New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals in Week 8 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
2nd gallery of game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Chicago Bears in Week 7 of the 2019 NFL season.
4 / 15

2nd gallery of game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Chicago Bears in Week 7 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
RAMS 27 - SAINTS 9 (L) 1-0 2019 New Orleans Saints All Images Copyright Michael C. Hebert
5 / 15

RAMS 27 - SAINTS 9 (L) 1-0

2019 New Orleans Saints All Images Copyright Michael C. Hebert

Saints 30 - Texans 28 (W) 1-0 2019 New Orleans Saints All Images Copyright Michael C. Hebert
6 / 15

Saints 30 - Texans 28 (W) 1-0

2019 New Orleans Saints All Images Copyright Michael C. Hebert

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
7 / 15
8 / 15
9 / 15
10 / 15
11 / 15
12 / 15
13 / 15
14 / 15
15 / 15

OTHER NEW ORLEANS SAINTS SAFETIES

Table inside Article
Player # Position College
J.T. Gray 48 DB Mississippi State
Saquan Hampton 33 DB Rutgers
Justin Hardee Sr. 34 DB Illinois
Chris Johnson 31 DB North Alabama

