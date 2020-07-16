New Orleans Saints legend Jed Collins explains the importance of fullback position in the NFL

"The fullback to me is definitely an interesting breed," Collins said. "There are two kinds of fullbacks, there are the angry ones and the crazy ones. And if any of you've ever met me, I'm not a very angry guy. So I had to show I was crazy, I grew out my hair, I grew a beard, and I would do little antics and things like that. But it was truly the humbling realization of what the fullback position was. I was never going to be able to stand on a table and say this is a position that you need and that I have the leverage and I'm the power. I knew I was going to, as the fullback, need to be on special teams and need to contribute both in the classroom as well as just being a leader in the weight room. And so it is a really neat position to humble yourself and saying, I am no longer 'the' guy. My job and responsibility is to open the hole or block for 'the' guy.

"As somebody who got the ball a lot in college, that was one of the first things I had to transition to and learn as I went from tight end to fullback in the professional game. The mind-set of a fullback had to be selfless and it had to be this guy behind me or this guy in front of me is my job and it adopts more of that offensive lineman mentality, which is why I think fullbacks are often so welcome to this little step brothers of the offensive line group. But, in the Saints offense in particular, any time you can have a threat pull in a safety and then have somebody go take it off the top, back in our days it was Robert Meachem and Devery Henderson, it began that weapon."

Collins shared a memory from training camp where he made sure his teammates and coaches would remember his name.