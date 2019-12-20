Saints Morning Break for Friday, Dec. 20

From NOLA.com
Resurgent Ryan Tannehill leading a Titans offense that has been among NFL's best lately
Saints safety C.J. Gardner upgraded to limited on Thursday's injury report
The Edge: Saints at Titans — Assessing how New Orleans, Tennessee stack up
Michael Thomas' gift to Saints teammates? New Jordan 11 Breds: 'He really blessed a lot of guys'
Saints want these 4 teams to win in Week 16; see matchups, playoff scenarios, tiebreakers
Dwayne Washington's punt deflection vs. Colts just latest positive play from punt block unit
From NewOrleansSaints.com
Where Are They Now? Saints Super Bowl Anniversary
New Orleans Saints receivers provide timely, productive help in passing game
Saints Drew Brees voted FedEx Air Player of the Week
Saints win over Colts delivers 58.0 rating in New Orleans for 'Monday Night Football'
Saints sign safety D.J. Swearinger
New Orleans Saints Thursday Injury Report: 2019 Week 16 at Tennessee Titans
Taysom Hill, "I feel really comfortable within the offense"
Jared Cook, "They're a good, solid team on all sides of the ball"
Deonte Harris, "I owe everything to my fellow teammates and coaches"
Transcript: Head Coach Sean Payton weekly conference call - December 19, 2019