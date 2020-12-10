Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Marcus Williams named recipient of Week 13 'NFL Way to Play Week' award

New Orleans' safety receives $2,500 equipment grant for youth or high school football program of his choice

Dec 10, 2020 at 11:27 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints safety ﻿Marcus Williams﻿ received the NFL Way to Play award for his performance in Week 13, the NFL announced the award Thursday, Dec. 10. The award recognizes the best examples of playing technique each week of the NFL regular season and playoffs.

A distinguished panel of NFL Legends selects the player who positively impacted the game through proper technique (i.e., tackling, blocking, footwork, discipline, vision). The recipient is announced every Thursday during the season on NFL Network's "Good Morning Football."

Each winner receives a $2,500 equipment grant through USA Football for the youth or high school football program of the player's choice.

Williams is the second Saints player to take home the Way to Play award this season. Teammate ﻿Demario Davis﻿ won the award in Week 10.

