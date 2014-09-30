Saints Locker Room Sound: September 29, 2014

Junior Galette
**
Keenan Lewis **
Pierre Thomas
Zach Strief
Jairus Byrd
**
**
**
**
Doug Pederson, Brian Flores and Aaron Glenn are first three; at least three more candidates expected to interview
'We've had a lot of outreach, a lot of people interested in coming to New Orleans'
'I'm just so grateful to have had the opportunity to play, not just with one coach during that time, but with one Sean Payton'
Two offensive players receive future contracts
Clarksdale, Miss., product also named to Pro Bowl
Safety Marcus Williams and cornerback Marshon Lattimore also received votes
New Orleans Saints roster moves announced on Wednesday, January 12
New Orleans Saints roster moves announced on Tuesday
Center Erik McCoy added to the Covid-19 list
Safety Marcus Williams added to the Covid-19 list
Linebacker Kwon Alexander placed on Covid-19 reserve list