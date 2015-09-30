Saints locker room interviews from Wednesday

Drew Brees
**
C.J. Spiller**
**
**
Jairus Byrd
**
Keenan Lewis**
Drew Brees
**
C.J. Spiller**
**
**
Jairus Byrd
**
Keenan Lewis**
McCoy replaced Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow
Davis replaces San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner
'Even if they punt the ball and he gets it at the 15-yard line, and he returns it to the 30-yard line, he gets you in the best field position that's possible'
Young Saints helped special teams reclaim standard of excellence
Shaheed voted to first-team; Davis voted to second-team and becomes second Saints player selected All-Pro five consecutive times
'That's what they want to do. As a team, as far as the scheme goes, they want to be able to run the football'
'We felt like not only could be he a returner, but we also felt like he could help us out at receiver'
'I'm not going to go in there light-footing it'
'We put ourselves in that position, but we fought back and earned the right to be playing for something at the end of the year'
Has completed 73 percent of passes for 10 touchdowns, two interceptions in last four games
'There's always going to be ups and downs, but it's about how you get up from it, how you bounce back from it'