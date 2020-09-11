Saints launch second screen experience called Dome at Home

Starting Sunday, the New Orleans Saints will debut a brand-new second-screen experience on the Saints app presented by Verizon called, "Dome at Home", which features exclusive content, chats with Saints legends, a fun fan-vs.-fan halftime competition, the chance to win $1,000 every week and more. Dome at Home is an easy way for Saints fans to enjoy every part of gameday from the safety of their homes. Dome at Home will also feature video board elements such as the team's introduction video and all Saints fans favorite game day rituals.