Saints launch second screen experience called Dome at Home

Saints fans can enjoy a pregame show that includes exclusive content, game analysis and insider information by downloading the Saints app presented by Verizon

Sep 11, 2020 at 01:39 PM
Starting Sunday, the New Orleans Saints will debut a brand-new second-screen experience on the Saints app presented by Verizon called, "Dome at Home", which features exclusive content, chats with Saints legends, a fun fan-vs.-fan halftime competition, the chance to win $1,000 every week and more. Dome at Home is an easy way for Saints fans to enjoy every part of gameday from the safety of their homes. Dome at Home will also feature video board elements such as the team's introduction video and all Saints fans favorite game day rituals.

Serving as the Dome at Home hub, Saints fans must download the latest version of the Saints app on their mobile device to participate.

Starting one hour prior to kickoff, Saints fans will be able to enjoy a livestreamed pregame show, bringing fans from around the world together to celebrate the start of the 2020 Saints season.

Prior to kickoff of each 2020 home game, the pregame show will give fans exclusive content and includes highlights, game analysis, and live commentary by Saints Senior Reporter John DeShazier and Broadcasting Coordinator Caroline Gonzalez.

In addition, tune into the Saints social and digital channels one hour prior to each home kickoff as the show will be steaming live to Neworleanssaints.com, the Saints Mobile App, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

For more information, Fans can visit NewOrleansSaints.com.

