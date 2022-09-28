Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Wednesday Injury Report: 2022 Week 4 vs. Minnesota Vikings

13 Saints listed on Wednesday's Injury Report

Sep 28, 2022 at 10:59 AM
New Orleans Saints
Thirteen New Orleans Saints players were listed on Wednesday's Injury Report for the team's Week 4 game in London against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2022 NFL season.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Table inside Article
PositionNameInjuryWednesday
CBPaulson AdeboAnkleLP
RBAlvin KamaraRibLP
DEMarcus DavenportShoulderLP
SJ.T. GrayShoulderLP
WRDeonte HartyFootLP
WRTre'Quan SmithConcussionLP
TETaysom HillRibLP
SMarcus MayeRibLP
TRyan RamczykRestDNP
QBJameis WinstonBack/AnkleDNP
WRJarvis LandryAnkleDNP
WRMichael ThomasFootDNP
GAndrus PeatConcussionDNP

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

Table inside Article
PositionNameInjuryWednesday
LBEric KendricksToeFP
SHarrison SmithConcussionFP
CBAndrew Booth Jr.QuadDNP
RBDalvin CookShoulderDNP
FBC.J. HamFootDNP
OLBZa'Darius SmithKneeDNP

