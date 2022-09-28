Saints Wednesday Injury Report: 2022 Week 4 vs. Minnesota Vikings

Thirteen New Orleans Saints players were listed on Wednesday's Injury Report for the team's Week 4 game in London against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2022 NFL season.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|CB
|Paulson Adebo
|Ankle
|LP
|RB
|Alvin Kamara
|Rib
|LP
|DE
|Marcus Davenport
|Shoulder
|LP
|S
|J.T. Gray
|Shoulder
|LP
|WR
|Deonte Harty
|Foot
|LP
|WR
|Tre'Quan Smith
|Concussion
|LP
|TE
|Taysom Hill
|Rib
|LP
|S
|Marcus Maye
|Rib
|LP
|T
|Ryan Ramczyk
|Rest
|DNP
|QB
|Jameis Winston
|Back/Ankle
|DNP
|WR
|Jarvis Landry
|Ankle
|DNP
|WR
|Michael Thomas
|Foot
|DNP
|G
|Andrus Peat
|Concussion
|DNP
MINNESOTA VIKINGS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|LB
|Eric Kendricks
|Toe
|FP
|S
|Harrison Smith
|Concussion
|FP
|CB
|Andrew Booth Jr.
|Quad
|DNP
|RB
|Dalvin Cook
|Shoulder
|DNP
|FB
|C.J. Ham
|Foot
|DNP
|OLB
|Za'Darius Smith
|Knee
|DNP