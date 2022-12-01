Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Thursday Injury Report: 2022 Week 13 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

15 Saints listed on Thursday's Injury Report

Dec 01, 2022 at 02:50 PM
New Orleans Saints
Fifteen New Orleans Saints players were listed on Thursday's Injury Report for the team's Week 13 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 2022 NFL season.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Table inside Article
PositionNameInjuryThursday
C/GJosh AndrewsAnkleLP
SJ.T. GrayHamstringDNP
RBMark IngramFootLP
TEJuwan JohnsonAnkleDNP
WRJarvis LandryAnkleLP
CBMarshon LattimoreAbdomenLP
TRyan RamczykRestLP
DTMalcolm RoachIllnessDNP
CBBradley RobyConcussionDNP
WRRashid ShaheedBackLP
DTKentavius StreetIllnessDNP
DEPayton TurnerAnkleDNP
LBPete WernerAnkleLP
WRKevin WhiteIllnessDNP
SP.J. WilliamsKneeDNP

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

Table inside Article
PositionNameInjuryThursday
TECameron BrateIllnessDNP
SMike EdwardsHamstringDNP
DTVita VeaFootDNP
SAntoine WinfieldAnkleDNP
TETristian WirfsAnkle/KneeDNP
WRRussell GageHamstringLP
GLuke GoedekeFootLP
CBSean Murphy-BuntingQuadricepLP
RBLeonard FournetteHipFP
GNick LeverettShoulderFP

Advertising