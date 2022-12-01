Saints Thursday Injury Report: 2022 Week 13 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Fifteen New Orleans Saints players were listed on Thursday's Injury Report for the team's Week 13 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 2022 NFL season.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Thursday
|C/G
|Josh Andrews
|Ankle
|LP
|S
|J.T. Gray
|Hamstring
|DNP
|RB
|Mark Ingram
|Foot
|LP
|TE
|Juwan Johnson
|Ankle
|DNP
|WR
|Jarvis Landry
|Ankle
|LP
|CB
|Marshon Lattimore
|Abdomen
|LP
|T
|Ryan Ramczyk
|Rest
|LP
|DT
|Malcolm Roach
|Illness
|DNP
|CB
|Bradley Roby
|Concussion
|DNP
|WR
|Rashid Shaheed
|Back
|LP
|DT
|Kentavius Street
|Illness
|DNP
|DE
|Payton Turner
|Ankle
|DNP
|LB
|Pete Werner
|Ankle
|LP
|WR
|Kevin White
|Illness
|DNP
|S
|P.J. Williams
|Knee
|DNP
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Thursday
|TE
|Cameron Brate
|Illness
|DNP
|S
|Mike Edwards
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DT
|Vita Vea
|Foot
|DNP
|S
|Antoine Winfield
|Ankle
|DNP
|TE
|Tristian Wirfs
|Ankle/Knee
|DNP
|WR
|Russell Gage
|Hamstring
|LP
|G
|Luke Goedeke
|Foot
|LP
|CB
|Sean Murphy-Bunting
|Quadricep
|LP
|RB
|Leonard Fournette
|Hip
|FP
|G
|Nick Leverett
|Shoulder
|FP