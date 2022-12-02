Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Friday Injury Report: 2022 Week 13 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

15 Saints listed on Friday's Injury Report

Dec 02, 2022 at 02:28 PM
New Orleans Saints
Fifteen New Orleans Saints players were listed on Friday's Injury Report for the team's Week 13 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 2022 NFL season.

PositionNameInjuryThursdayFriday
C/GJosh AndrewsAnkleLPFP
SJ.T. GrayHamstringDNPDNP
RBMark IngramFootLPFP
TEJuwan JohnsonAnkleDNPDNP
WRJarvis LandryAnkleLPLP
CBMarshon LattimoreAbdomenLPLP
TRyan RamczykRestLPFP
DTMalcolm RoachIllnessDNPDNP
CBBradley RobyConcussionDNPDNP
WRRashid ShaheedBackLPLP
DTKentavius StreetIllnessDNPDNP
DEPayton TurnerAnkleDNPDNP
LBPete WernerAnkleLPLP
WRKevin WhiteIllnessDNPDNP
SP.J. WilliamsKneeDNPDNP

PositionNameInjuryThursdayFriday
TECameron BrateIllnessDNPDNP
SMike EdwardsHamstringDNPDNP
DTVita VeaFootDNPLP
SAntoine WinfieldAnkleDNPDNP
TETristian WirfsAnkle/KneeDNPDNP
WRRussell GageHamstringLPLP
GLuke GoedekeFootLPFP
CBSean Murphy-BuntingQuadricepLPLP
RBLeonard FournetteHipFPFP
GNick LeverettShoulderFPFP
QBTom BradyRestDNP
WRMike EvansRestDNP
DLAkiem HicksFootDNP
WRJulio JonesRestDNP

