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Saints Host Third Annual Food Drive

Sep 29, 2009 at 03:40 AM
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    <span style="">The New Orleans Saints, Winn Dixie and Second Harvest Food Bank of Greater New Orleans and Acadiana officially launch the 3rd annual Saints Food Drive this afternoon with the donation of a semi-trailer full of food from Winn-Dixie, and will be followed by an exciting Saints' themed family fall festival.

The kickoff event will take place at 5:00 p.m. and run through 7:00 p.m. at Winn-Dixie Store #1411 at 5901 Airline Drive across the street from the Saints facility.

New Orleans Saints Owner/Executive Vice President Rita Benson LeBlanc will be accompanied by members of the Saints and Saintsations at the event, as will Natalie Jayroe, the President and CEO of Second Harvest Food Bank, and Joey Medina, the regional Vice President for Winn-Dixie.

The kickoff event will commence with the official presentation of a black semi-trailer loaded with 31,200 pounds of food that is being donated to the Second Harvest Food Bank, and the members of the Saints and Saintsations will be on hand to sign autograph and takes pictures with fans that come out to support the food drive. Attendees at this evening's fall festive will be able to partake in elements of the Saints' Experience to entertain children and adults, alike. In addition there will be Saints Mascot Gumbo, face painters, balloon artists, a magician and more in attendance.

Fans that donate food items at the fan festival will also be eligible to win Saints autographed merchandise.

This event kicks off a three-campaign that will run through October 18th. All 31 New Orleans-area Winn-Dixie stores are being stocked with special barrels to collect non-perishable food items for distribution to Second Harvest's extensive food distribution network. Fans are encouraged to help out those members of our community that need a little extra help at this time.

In addition, fans attending the Saints' game on October 18 against the New York Giants will also be able to donate non-perishable food items outside of the main entry gates prior to kickoff.

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