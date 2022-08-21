Tickets on sale for 2022 Saints Hall of Fame induction luncheon, gala

The New Orleans Saints announced that Fred McAfee, Devery Henderson, and Kevin Mangum will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame on Thursday, June 9, 2022.
Two events are set for the Saints Hall of Fame and New Orleans Saints alumni weekend during Week 8 of 2022 NFL season from October 28-30.
The Saints Hall of Fame Induction Luncheon will take place on Friday, October 28 at noon at the Jefferson Orleans North, 2600 Edenborn Avenue in Metairie. Former wide receiver Devery Henderson and former running back and special teams star Fred McAfee will be inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame while longtime Saints trainer Kevin Mangum will receive the Joe Gemelli Fleur de Lis award. Tickets for the luncheon are $60 per person or $600 for a table of 10.
The Saints Hall of Fame Gala returns after a two-year hiatus on Saturday, October 29 from 5-8 p.m. at Chateau Golf and Country Club at 3600 Chateau Boulevard in Kenner. The event is a taste of New Orleans with food from more than 20 area restaurants. Beer and soft drinks are part of the admission price. There will be a cash bar for mixed drinks and wine. Saints alumni from around the country will attend and will be available for autographs and pictures. Tickets are $75 each.
The Saints Hall of Fame class of 2022 will also be honored at the team's Week 8 home game against the Las Vegas Raiders on October 30. Kick-off is set for noon at the Caesars Superdome.
For more information or to purchase tickets to the events, visit www.saintshalloffame.com/.