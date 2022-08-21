Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Tickets on sale for 2022 Saints Hall of Fame induction luncheon, gala

Trio will be recognized October 28-30 leading into Week 8 home game against the Las Vegas Raiders

Aug 21, 2022 at 09:00 AM
Photos: Saints announce 2022 Hall of Fame inductees

The New Orleans Saints announced that Fred McAfee, Devery Henderson, and Kevin Mangum will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

Two events are set for the Saints Hall of Fame and New Orleans Saints alumni weekend during Week 8 of 2022 NFL season from October 28-30.

The Saints Hall of Fame Induction Luncheon will take place on Friday, October 28 at noon at the Jefferson Orleans North, 2600 Edenborn Avenue in Metairie. Former wide receiver Devery Henderson and former running back and special teams star Fred McAfee will be inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame while longtime Saints trainer Kevin Mangum will receive the Joe Gemelli Fleur de Lis award. Tickets for the luncheon are $60 per person or $600 for a table of 10.

