Tickets on sale for 2022 Saints Hall of Fame induction luncheon, gala

The Saints Hall of Fame Gala returns after a two-year hiatus on Saturday, October 29 from 5-8 p.m. at Chateau Golf and Country Club at 3600 Chateau Boulevard in Kenner. The event is a taste of New Orleans with food from more than 20 area restaurants. Beer and soft drinks are part of the admission price. There will be a cash bar for mixed drinks and wine. Saints alumni from around the country will attend and will be available for autographs and pictures. Tickets are $75 each.