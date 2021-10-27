Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Wednesday, Oct. 27

The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.
- The New Orleans Saints left Seattle with a tough road win. Catch up on what coach Payton and Saints players had to say about the win>>>
- The Saints will have Wednesday off. The team will return to practice on Thursday to prepare for Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
- Missed any of the action from Monday night? Check out the highlights and photo galleries on NewOrleansSaints.com.
- Get your togas ready for the Caesars Toga Party and costume contest this Sunday. Prior to kickoff versus the Buccaneers, head over to Champions Square in your best toga outfit and enjoy live entertainment, food, and activities. The square opens at 12:30, and it is not just for ticketholders, so come party with the Saints and Caesars! More info can be found here>>>
- Alvin Kamara has been named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week. Check out some of his best plays from his 179-yard performance>>>