Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Wednesday, Nov. 16

Saints practice Wednesday ahead of Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams

Nov 16, 2022 at 08:52 AM
New Orleans Saints
  1. The Saints will practice Wednesday as they prepare for Sunday's home game against the Los Angeles Rams. Following practice on Wednesday, interviews with head coach Dennis Allen and players will be posted on NewOrleansSaints.com.
  2. The first injury report of Week 11 will be posted on NewOrleansSaints.com on Wednesday.
  3. NFL Pro Bowl voting for the 2022-23 season opened Tuesday. Be sure to cast your votes daily for your favorite Saints players.
  4. Be sure to download the Saints app presented by Verizon for the best stats feed of the game and to use the new Highlights Hub where you can customize the highlights you receive on your feed. Download information can be found here.
  5. The newest episode of Expert Analysis with John DeShazier will be posted Wednesday on NewOrleansSaints.com.

