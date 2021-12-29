Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Wednesday, Dec. 29

- The New Orleans Saints fall to 7-8 on the season after a 20-3 loss at the hands of the Miami Dolphins. There are two games remaining in the regular season - Sunday, Jan. 2 vs Carolina and Jan. 9 at Atlanta.
- An updated look at the NFC playoff picture following Monday's loss was posted Tuesday morning. See what needs to happen for the Saints to make the playoffs>>>
- The first injury report of the week will be released Wednesday afternoon. Keep checking NewOrleansSaints.com to get a first look at who may be out this weekend.
- In case you missed it: Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers has been moved to a 3:25 pm start time at the Caesars Superdome.
- New Year's Eve is coming up, so this week's Eat Right Tuesday has some great recipes that you can make that won't make you give up on your resolution. Check them out>>>
Dec 29, 2021 at 09:03 AM
