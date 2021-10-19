Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Tuesday, Oct. 19

Oct 19, 2021 at 08:55 AM
Gayle Benson gifts kids from Louisiana Baptist Children's Home a trip to Walt Disney World

Gayle Benson covered a trip to Walt Disney World for 38 kids from Louisiana Baptist Children's Home on the Week of Oct. 11.

1 / 25

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
2 / 25

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
3 / 25

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
4 / 25

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
5 / 25

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
6 / 25

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
7 / 25

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
8 / 25

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
9 / 25

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
10 / 25

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
11 / 25

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
12 / 25

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
13 / 25

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
14 / 25

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
15 / 25

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
16 / 25

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
17 / 25

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
18 / 25

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
19 / 25

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
20 / 25

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
21 / 25

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
22 / 25

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
23 / 25

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
24 / 25

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
25 / 25

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
  1. Saints legend and "Dome Patrol" member Sam Mills will be inducted into the New Orleans Saints Ring of Honor at halftime of the Dec. 2 game with the Dallas Cowboys. View a gallery of his time with New Orleans>>>
  2. Need a little help getting your week started right? The Saints and Ochsner announced the beginning of Motivation Mondays! Learn more about them here>>>
  3. Demario Davis and the Devoted Dreamers Foundation are hosting Dining for Dreams on Nov. 8. Learn more about the event here>>>
  4. The team had a bye week this past weekend. The next game will be Monday, Oct. 25 at the Seattle Seahawks.
  5. Check out the Ochsner Hero for Week 6 here>>>

