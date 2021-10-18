New Orleans Saints, Ochsner Health launch Motivation Monday

Welcome to Motivation Monday, a new feature brought to you by the New Orleans Saints and Ochsner Health.

Each week we'll bring you interesting content to help jump-start your Monday and get you ready for the rest of the week. It could be a lesson on more mindful breathing, a great new yoga move, a tip from one of the health and wellness experts from the Ochsner Health team or a motivational message from one of the players or coaches from the Saints.

Jessica Huneycutt, yoga instructor for the Saints and a holistic health and wellness educator who also works with Ochsner, will be one of our featured experts and will contribute two videos a month. You'll see her first video Monday, Oct. 25.

To keep things fresh we'll alternate formats, with short videos, articles, graphics and podcasts all being part of our plan.

Obviously, the best motivation every Monday is a Saints win on Sunday but the NFL season only lasts so long. Motivation Monday will be a year-round feature on NewOrleansSaints.com as the Saints and Ochsner recognize we all have been through a lot the past two years and we want to do our part to improve the health and wellness of our Saints family.