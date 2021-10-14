New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis to host Dining for Dreams Event on Nov. 8

New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis and his Devoted Dreamers Foundation is set to kick off for the first time what is sure to become a popular event – the "Dining for Dreams" celebrity waiter dinner, where Davis and his teammates will entertain and interact with guests to raise money for important charitable causes.

The charity event will take place on Monday, Nov. 8 at the Hyatt Regency Hotel. The in-person event will take the necessary cautions to keep all guests and players safe. Proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test within 48 hours of the event will be required for all attendees upon entry.

The evening will kick off with a VIP cocktail reception, followed by the main event. Guests will enjoy a three-course meal served by some of their favorite Saints players. The evening will also feature a live and silent auction, a raffle and a Dessert Dash sponsored by Gambino's Bakery.

Dining for Dreams, the signature fund-raiser of Devoted Dreamers Foundation in the New Orleans area, raises money for the work the foundation does in both Louisiana and Mississippi.

"The city of New Orleans and its surrounding region form a very resilient community, and I want to do what I can to make sure we help those in need," Davis said.

A portion of the proceeds from Dining for Dreams will benefit United Way's hurricane relief efforts.