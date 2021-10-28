Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Thursday, Oct. 28

Saints return to practice Thursday to prepare for Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Oct 28, 2021 at 09:09 AM
New Orleans Saints

Photos: Game Action | Saints at Seahawks Week 7 2021

The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.

  1. The New Orleans Saints return to practice on Thursday to prepare for Sunday's home game versus the Tamppa Bay Buccaneers.
  2. Head coach Sean Payton will hold a conference call with local media Thursday morning. Keep checking NewOrleansSaints.com to listen to the full call when it is completed.
  3. Saints players will meet with the media following practice on Thursday. You can watch their interviews live on NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints app presented by Verizon, as well as the Saints Twitter, Facebook and Youtube pages.
  4. Get your togas ready for the Caesars Toga Party and costume contest this Sunday. Prior to kickoff versus the Buccaneers, head over to Champions Square in your best toga outfit and enjoy live entertainment, food, and activities. The square opens at 12:30, and it is not just for ticketholders, so come party with the Saints and Caesars! More info can be found here>>>
  5. Alvin Kamara has been named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week. Check out some of his best plays from his 179-yard performance>>>

Advertising