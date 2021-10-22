Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Friday, Oct. 22

Saints continue practicing for their Week 7 matchup with the Seahawks in Seattle.

Oct 22, 2021 at 09:04 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints

Boo Orleans: Saints fans celebrate Halloween around the city in 2021

New Orleans fans get ready for spooky season and added some Saints flair to their annual Halloween decorations.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans fans get ready for spooky season and added some Saints flair to their annual Halloween decorations.
1 / 12

New Orleans fans get ready for spooky season and added some Saints flair to their annual Halloween decorations.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans fans get ready for spooky season and added some Saints flair to their annual Halloween decorations.
2 / 12

New Orleans fans get ready for spooky season and added some Saints flair to their annual Halloween decorations.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans fans get ready for spooky season and added some Saints flair to their annual Halloween decorations.
3 / 12

New Orleans fans get ready for spooky season and added some Saints flair to their annual Halloween decorations.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans fans get ready for spooky season and added some Saints flair to their annual Halloween decorations.
4 / 12

New Orleans fans get ready for spooky season and added some Saints flair to their annual Halloween decorations.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans fans get ready for spooky season and added some Saints flair to their annual Halloween decorations.
5 / 12

New Orleans fans get ready for spooky season and added some Saints flair to their annual Halloween decorations.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans fans get ready for spooky season and added some Saints flair to their annual Halloween decorations.
6 / 12

New Orleans fans get ready for spooky season and added some Saints flair to their annual Halloween decorations.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans fans get ready for spooky season and added some Saints flair to their annual Halloween decorations.
7 / 12

New Orleans fans get ready for spooky season and added some Saints flair to their annual Halloween decorations.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans fans get ready for spooky season and added some Saints flair to their annual Halloween decorations.
8 / 12

New Orleans fans get ready for spooky season and added some Saints flair to their annual Halloween decorations.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans fans get ready for spooky season and added some Saints flair to their annual Halloween decorations.
9 / 12

New Orleans fans get ready for spooky season and added some Saints flair to their annual Halloween decorations.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans fans get ready for spooky season and added some Saints flair to their annual Halloween decorations.
10 / 12

New Orleans fans get ready for spooky season and added some Saints flair to their annual Halloween decorations.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans fans get ready for spooky season and added some Saints flair to their annual Halloween decorations.
11 / 12

New Orleans fans get ready for spooky season and added some Saints flair to their annual Halloween decorations.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans fans get ready for spooky season and added some Saints flair to their annual Halloween decorations.
12 / 12

New Orleans fans get ready for spooky season and added some Saints flair to their annual Halloween decorations.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
  1. Saints head coach Sean Payton held a conference call with local media on Thursday morning. You can listen to the full call on NewOrleansSaints.com.
  2. The Saints will hold practice Friday to continue getting ready for their Week 7 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks on Monday night.
  3. Following practice on Friday, LB Demario Davis, LB Pete Werner, RB Alvin Kamara, and SS Malcolm Jenkins will speak to the media. You can watch their interviews on NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints app presented by Verizon, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.
  4. Get your togas ready! The New Orleans Saints and Caesars are partnering up to host a toga party and costume contest. Learn more about the event here>>>
  5. The New Orleans Saints announced Fan Fest on Nov. 6 at Faubourg Brewery featuring Saints Legends and 2021 Hall of Fame inductees Roman Harper and Jahri Evans. Learn more about the event>>>

Related Content

news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Thursday, Oct. 21

Saints begin practicing for their Week 7 matchup with the Seahawks in Seattle.
news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Wednesday, Oct. 20

Saints announce partnership with HelloFresh for Eat Right Tuesdays.
news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Tuesday, Oct. 19

Get your week started with Motivation Mondays.
news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Monday, Oct. 18

Saints legend to be inducted into Ring of Honor
news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Thursday, Oct. 14

Saints legend to be inducted into Ring of Honor.
news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Wednesday, Oct. 13

Saints cornerback wins NFC defensive player of the week.
news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Tuesday, Oct. 12

Saints enjoy Tuesday off as they enter the bye week.
news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Monday, Oct. 11

Saints review film from Sunday's win versus Washington.
news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Sunday, Oct. 10

Saints play the Washington Football Team at noon on CBS
news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Friday, Oct. 8

Saints will practice today to gear up for Sunday's away game against Washington.
news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Thursday, Oct. 7

First Injury Report for Washington game will be released Wednesday afternoon
Advertising