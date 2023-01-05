Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Thursday, Jan. 5

Saints finish the season at home against Carolina on Sunday

Jan 05, 2023 at 08:48 AM
New Orleans Saints
  1. The New Orleans Saints play their final game of the 2022 season on Sunday as they face the Carolina Panthers at home. The team will practice Thursday to prepare for the game, and interviews with the players will be posted on NewOrleansSaints.com this afternoon.
  2. The best fan photos from Sunday's win will be posted Thursday on NewOrleansSaints.com.
  3. The second injury report of Week 18 will be posted Thursday on NewOrleansSaints.com.
  4. Be sure to download the Saints app presented by Verizon for stats, games, and more. Also be sure to use the new Highlights Hub where you can customize the highlights you receive on your feed. Download information can be found here.
  5. A new edition of the Saints Practice Report will be posted Thursday on NewOrleansSaints.com. Team reporter Erin Summers will break down all the news of the day.

